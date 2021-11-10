It didn’t get as much attention as it probably needed to, but the Fed’s semi-annual Financial Stability Report released earlier this week raised some red flags on risk, highlighting stretched valuations and widespread vulnerabilities.
EUR/USD eases below 1.1600 on firmer US dollar, US inflation eyed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1600, snapping a three-day uptrend amid a rebound in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. The risk sentiment remains sour amid growing worries over inflation and the Chinese indebted property sector. All eyes on US inflation.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3550 amid USD rebound, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD is holding steady at around 1.3550 amid a broad US dollar rebound and looming Brexit risks. The greenback benefits from the risk-off mood while Ireland readies contingency plans for the UK trade war with the EU. US inflation data, Brexit updates in focus.
Gold drops towards $1,810 as yields rebound ahead of US inflation
Gold (XAU/USD) takes offers to refresh intraday low near $1,825, flashing the first daily loss in a week heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal steps back from a two-month high.
Shiba Inu will post 200% gains once SHIB overcomes $0.00006
Shiba Inu price has entered a consolidation phase shortly after reaching a new all-time high in late October. A series of technical patterns and indicators suggest that SHIB will not remain stagnant for long as prices prepare for a 200% breakout.
US October CPI preview: Inflation data unlikely to discourage gold bulls Premium
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the CPI data on Wednesday, November 10. Investors expect the CPI to edge lower to 5.3% on a yearly basis from 5.4% in September and see the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, staying unchanged at 4%.