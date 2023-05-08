Share:

- Germany Mar Industrial Production data misses consensus. ECB has recently noted that prior rate hike might begin to hit the wider economy.

- Euro Zone May Investor Confidence data worsens.

- PacWest shares trading higher during US premarket session following its dividend cut post Friday's close.

- China Foreign Min Qin Gang met US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns in their first personal meeting since Qin Gang became China Foreign Min. Qin Gang emphasized his top priority is to stabilize China-US relation.

- US Commercial bank deposits fell again by $120B in the week ended April 26th. Fed's Apr Senior Loan Officer Survey on Bank Lending Practices later today expected to reveal ongoing lending standards tightening because of rate hikes and recent bank failures.

Asia

- China Apr Foreign Exchange Reserves $3.205T v $3.184T prior; Gold portion rises for the 6th straight month.

- Japan Apr Final PMI Services: 55.4 v 54.9 prelim (confirmed its 7th month of expansion and quickest rate of expansion since October 2013).

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) Mar Minutes (two decisions ago); Reiterates that members agreed that, given developments in economic activity and prices, it was important to continue with the current monetary easing.

- Australia Mar Building Approvals M/M: -0.1% v +3.0%e.

Ukraine conflict

- EU said to have proposed sanctions on companies from China accused of selling military-related equipment that could be used to support Russia.

- Some US and European officials said to believe that Ukraine’s spring counteroffensive could pave the way for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia by the end-2023, with China helping bring Russia to peace talks.

- According to research by several European media outlets, Russian secret services plan to stage demonstrations in major western European cities to create anti-Ukraine sentiment or hamper Sweden's bid to join NATO.

Europe

- ECB’s Knot (Netherlands): Rate hikes are starting to have an effect, but more will be needed to contain. ECB could reach its 2% inflation goal somewhere in 2025.

- UK PM Sunak and Canada PM Trudeau said to have agreed to further bilateral trade talks.

- Fitch cut EFSF's long-term rating from AA to AA-.

- UK markets closed for bank holiday.

Americas

- US Treasury Sec Yellen stated that if Congress failed to meet its responsibility [on the debt ceiling] there were simply no good options; It’s widely agreed that financial and economic chaos would ensue.

- Fed's Goolsbee (voter): Way too premature to expect rate hike in June.

- European Rating agency Scope placed the United States of America's AA sovereign credit ratings under review for downgrade.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.19% at 466.19, FTSE closed, DAX -0.02% at 15,958.25, CAC-40 +0.10% at 7,440.25, IBEX-35 +0.48% at 9,191.58, FTSE MIB +0.24% at 27,413.00, SMI +0.04% at 11,559.00, S&P 500 Futures -0.02%].

Market focal points/key themes: European indices open mixed; light trading due to holidays, but later moved solidly into the green; UK, Czechia closed for holiday; Euronext open despite bank holiday in France; sectors trending higher include financials and energy; among sectors trending lower are materials and real estate; oil & gas subsector supported after Brent moves above $75/bbl; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Dish Network, Banco BPM and Tyson Foods.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: TUI [TUI1.DE] +3.0% (CEO interview), Jungheinrich [JUN3.DE] +1.0% (prelim results; raises outlook).

- Consumer staples: Greenyard Foods [GREEN.BE] +4.0% (prelim results; reinstates dividend).

- Financials: Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena [BMPS.IT] +3.5% (Italy Treasury said to be open to reducing stake), Unicredit [UCG.IT] +1.0% (analyst action), Hypoport [HYQ.DE] -1.0% (final earnings).

- Industrials: PostNL [PNL.NL] +11.5% (earnings).

- Telecom: Vantage Towers [VTWR.DE] +1.0% (sells stake).

Speakers

- China Foreign Ministry stated that if EU sanctions on Chinese firms allegedly aiding Russia war machine happened then it would worsen China relations; would take firm actions to safeguard our interests.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD remained on shaky footing as markets continued to bet that the Fed could soon rates by its July meeting. Markets highlighting the theme of a peak in Fed rates to justify a clear peak in the greenback. Fed rhetoric has tended to guide away from the possibility of rate cuts this year and this was highlighted by recent US jobs data. Nonetheless a potential debt ceiling crisis and risk that the US regional bank issues could escalate remain a headwind for the USD.

- EUR/USD steady at 1.1050 area. ECB has recently noted that prior rate hike might begin to hit the wider economy. Soft German production data and sagging regional confidence data putting some weight into that observation.

- GBP/USD at 1.2650 with focus on BOE rate decision on Thursday.

- USD/JPY hovering below the 135 area in quiet trade.

Economic data

- (SE) Sweden Mar Maklarstatistik Housing Prices Y/Y: -13.0% v -13.0% prior; Apartment Prices Y/Y: -10% v -11.0% prior.

- (DE) Germany Mar Industrial Production M/M: -3.4% v -1.5%e; Y/Y: 1.8% v 1.8%e.

- (DK) Denmark Mar Industrial Production M/M: -2.3% v +5.1% prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Apr Gross Reserves: $62.1Be; Net Reserves: $55.5Be.

- (FI) Finland Mar Preliminary Trade Balance: +€0.1B v -€0.7B prior.

- (SE) Sweden Apr Budget Balance (SEK): +12.7B v -12.9B prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Apr Trade Balance: $6.7B v $4.1Be; Exports Y/Y: -13.3% v -19.4%e; Imports Y/Y: -20.2% v -22.6%e.

- (CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): 525.6B v 523.9B prior; Domestic Sight Deposits: 505.7B v 506.5B prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone May Sentix Investor Confidence: -13.1 v -7.5e.

- (IS) Iceland Apr Preliminary Trade Balance (ISK): -20.6B v -27.0B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (NO) Norway sold NOK2.0B vs. NOK2.0B indicated in 6-month bills; Avg Yield: 3.43% v 3.55% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.99x v 1.76x prior.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 ((DE) Germany to sell combined €6.0B in 3-month and 9-month BuBills.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of upcoming I/L bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Apr Live Register Monthly Change: No est v -1.6K prior; Live Register Level: No est v +180.5K prior.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel to sell bonds.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Apr FGV Inflation M/M: -1.1%e v -0.3% prior; Y/Y: -2.6%e v -1.2% prior.

- 07:25 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economists Survey.

- 08:00 (CL) Chile Apr CPI M/M: 0.4%e v 1.1% prior; Y/Y: 10.0%e v 11.1% prior.

- 08:00 (CL) Chile Apr CPI (ex-volatile items) M/M: No est v 1.6% prior; Y/Y: No est v 10.8% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) No Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index (banking holiday).

- 08:00 (IN) India announces details of upcoming bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 08:30 (CL) Chile Apr Trade Balance: $2.0Be v $2.9B prior; Exports: No est v $9.8B prior; Imports: No est v $6.9B prior; Copper Exports: No est v $4.6B prior.

- 08:30 (CL) Chile Apr International Reserves: No est v $39.3B prior.

- 09:00 (BR) Brazil Apr Vehicle Production: No est v 221.8K prior.

- 10:00 (US) Mar Final Wholesale Inventories M/M: 0.1%e v 0.1% prelim; Wholesale Trade Sales M/M: 0.4%e v 0.4% prior.

- 10:00 (EU) ECB's Lane (Ireland, chief economist).

- 10:30 (TR) Turkey Apr Cash Budget Balance (TRY): No est v -32.0B prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week and 26-Week Bills.

- 14:00 (US Fed Apr Senior Loan Officer Survey on Bank Lending Practices (- Link:

- 16:00 (US) Weekly Crop Progress Report.

- 16:45 (US) Fed’s Kashkari.

- 18:00 (NZ) New Zealand Government 9-Month Financial Statements.

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Apr Total Card Spending M/M: No est v 3.1% prior; Retail Card Spending M/M: No est v 0.7% prior.

- 19:00 (AU) Australia Apr CBA Household Spending M/M: No est v 8.0% prior; Y/Y: No est v 3.8% prior.

- 19:01 (UK) Apr BRC LFL Sales Y/Y: No est v 4.9% prior.

- 19:30 (JP) Japan Mar Household Spending Y/Y: 0.9%e v 1.6% prior.

- 19:30 (JP) Japan Mar Labor Cash Earnings Y/Y: 1.0%e v 0.8% prior (revised from 1.1%); Real Cash Earnings Y/Y: -2.2%e v -2.9% prior (revised from -2.6%).

- 19:30 (AU) Australia Weekly ANZ/Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence: No est v % prior.

- 20:30 (AU) Australia May Consumer Confidence: No est v 85.8 prior.

- 21:00 (PH) Philippines Mar Trade Balance: $4.5Be v -$3.9B prior; Exports Y/Y: -18.1%e v -18.1% prior; Imports Y/Y: -10.7%e v -12.1% prior.

- 21:00 (AU) Australia to sell A$150M in 0.75% Nov 2027 inflation-linked bonds.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Q1 Retail Sales (ex-inflation) Q/Q: -0.5%e v -0.2% prior.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 6-Month Bills.

- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 10-Year JGB Bonds.