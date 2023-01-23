General trend
- The week-long China Lunar New Year holiday started on Jan 21st (Sat).
- Various markets are closed today.
- Japanese equities rise after gains on Wall St. [JPY also declined on Fri].
- Australian equities trade roughly flat.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opens +0.1% at 7,459.
-(NZ) Ruling Labor Party confirms Chris Hipkins will be the new PM, succeeding Jacinda Ardern.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng closed for holiday.
-Shanghai Composite closed for holiday.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opens +1.2% at 26,880.
-(JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Dec Minutes (two decisions ago): Members concurred that, if the deterioration in the functioning of bond markets persisted, this could have a negative impact on financial conditions such as issuance conditions for corporate bonds and hamper the transmission of monetary easing effects.
-(JP) BOJ Gov Kuroda: Reiterates stance that will continue expansionary policy; Expect inflation to decline from Feb 2023 - Davos [from Jan 20th].
-(JP) Former BOJ official Shirai favors more flexibility in bond buying [inline], domestic economic conditions justify easy policy – financial press.
-(JP) Japan PM Kishida: Too soon to say if there's a need to change the govt/BOJ accord; Will select new BOJ governor by taking economic situation in April into account [from Jan 22].
-(JP) Former Japan Economy Min Amari said the next BOJ Gov needs to be 'crafty' in terms of communication, should largely maintain loose monetary policy - Japanese press.
Korea
-Kospi closed for holiday.
North America
-(US) CME Fed Rate Probabilities for the Feb 1 Policy Decision: Probability of rates being left unchanged at 0.2% (prior 0.7%).
-(US) WSJ piece: Fed officials could begin deliberations at their coming meeting on whether and when to pause rate increases this spring [Jan 22nd].
-Fed's Waller (voter) said: It's a lot easier to cut rates if we are wrong this year [Jan 20th].
-Salesforce [CRM]: Elliott Management said to have 'multibillion-dollar' stake - US financial press.
-Abbott Labs [ABT]: DOJ opens criminal investigation of conduct at Abbott infant-formula plant in Sturgis, MI - press.
Europe
-(NL) ECB's Knot (Netherlands): ECB set to raise interest rates by 50bps in both Feb and Mar; More steps will follow in May and June [from Jan 22nd].
-(TR) Turkey Pres Erdogan confirms general elections will be pulled forward to May 14th from June 18th.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +1.3%, ASX 200 +0.1% , Hang Seng closed; Shanghai Composite closed ; Kospi closed.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax flat; FTSE100 -0.2%.
- EUR 1.0903-1.0856 ; JPY 129.78-129.04 ; AUD 0.6994-0.6959 ;NZD 0.6500-0.6451.
- Gold flat at $1,929/oz; Crude Oil -0.3% at $81.36/brl; Copper +0.3% at $4.2925/lb.
