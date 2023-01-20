General trend

- Equity markets see slight to modest gains.

- Netflix rises after issuing financial results, announced management change.

- Tokyo Steel to report earnings.

- AU quarterly CPI due next week [Jan 25th].

- The week-long China Lunar New Year holiday begins on Jan 21st (Sat).

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 flat.

- (NZ) New Zealand Dec Manufacturing PMI: 47.2 v 47.2 prior.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens +0.8%.

-Shanghai Composite +0.2%.

-*(CN) China PBOC monthly loan prime rate (LPR) setting leaves 1-year and 5-year rates unchanged (as expected).

-(CN) Reportedly US Treasury Dept team will visit China in Feb to prepare for a visit by Sec Yellen - press.

-(CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY62B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY65B prior; Sells CNY319B in 14-day reverse repos v CNY467B prior.

-(CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7702 v 6.7674 prior.

Japan

-Nikkei 225 opens -0.2%.

-*(JP) Japan Dec national CPI y/y: 4.0% v 4.0%e; CPI ex-fresh food (core) Y/Y: 4.0% V 4.0%E [core at fastest annualized pace since Dec 1981, consistent with the Tokyo CPI data].

-(JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: No change in overall debt issuance even if 60-year debt redemption rule is reviewed [LDP party said to be divided over the JGB redemption rule review].

-(JP) Japan MOF expected to set FY26/27 new bond issuance at ~¥32.0T - financial press.

-(JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: amounts inline with plan.

Korea

-Kospi opens flat.

-(KR) South Korea Dec PPI Y/Y: 6.0% v 6.3% prior.

North America

-(US) Fed’s Williams (voter): Reiterates Fed has more work to do on rate hikes - speaking before the Fixed Income Analysts Society in New York.

-(US) Fed Vice Chair Brainard (voter): Inflation remains high but see tentative signs wage growth is moderating; Fed will stay the course.

-*(US) Initial jobless claims: 190K V 214KE; continuing claims: 1.647M V 1.655ME.

Europe

- (UK) Jan GfK Consumer Confidence: -45% v -40%e.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.4%, ASX 200 +0.2% , Hang Seng +1.2%; Shanghai Composite +0.6% ; Kospi +0.4%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax +0.5%; FTSE100 +0.4%.

- EUR 1.0844-1.0827 ; JPY 129.17-128.34 ; AUD 0.6932-0.6906 ;NZD 0.6425-0.6391.

- Gold +0.1% at $1,926/oz; Crude Oil +0.2% at $80.74/brl; Copper -0.2% at $4.2425/lb.