- Quiet EU session on news front, as market awaits ECB and BOE rate decision in 1 weeks' time.

- Gradual flow of China COVID opening up measures continued throughout the morning, with China, Hong Kong and Macau all declaring a relaxing of certain restrictions.

- Russia stated to be finalizing response to West’s oil price cap and declared no plans to annex further Ukraine regions.

- Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng outperforming at +3.4%. EU indices are mixed to flat. US futures are flat. Gold -0.2%, DXY +0.3%; Commodity: Brent +1.0%, WTI +1.2%, UK Nat Gas +1.5%; Crypto: BTC -0.1%, ETH +0.1%.

Asia

- Australia Oct Trade Balance (A$): 12.2B v 12.1Be; both exports and imports decline for 1st time since late spring/early summer).

- Japan Final Q3 GDP revised better (QoQ: -0.2% v -0.3% prelim; YoY: -0.8% v -1.0% prelim).

- Japan Oct Trade Balance (BOP): -¥1.875T v -¥1.825Te.

- Netherlands expected to impose export restrictions on Tech Exports to China under agreement with US.

Ukraine conflict

- EU Commission said to be planning more measures against Russian energy and mining sector. 9th sanctions against Russia said to include almost 200 more individuals and entities, favors new sanctions against three additional Russian banks and new export controls and restrictions.

Europe

- ECB staff said to hold talks over possible strike after rejecting a pay offer well below rate of EU inflation.

- UK Nov RICS Housing Balance -25% v -10%e [lowest since May 2020].

- UK Treasury and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said to have told lenders to act flexibly if customers find it difficult to pay their mortgage.

Americas

- Peru gets new President after Pedro Castillo is impeached.

- Brazil Central Bank (BCB) left the Selic Target Rate unchanged at 13.75% (as expected) for its 3rd straight pause in the current tightening cycle).

Speakers/fixed income/fx/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.14% at 435.60, FTSE -0.11% at 7,481.10, DAX -0.07% at 14,251.05, CAC-40 +0.18% at 6,672.37, IBEX-35 -0.39% at 8,258.47, FTSE MIB -0.13% at 24,211.00, SMI +0.05% at 11,015.00, S&P 500 Futures +0.10%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open mixed with an upward bias, but slid through the first hours of trading to trade generally break-even; sectors leading the way higher include energy and real estate; sectors trending lower include telecom and consumer discretionary; technology sector under pressure after reports The Netherlands would restrict tech exports to China; Vertu acquires Helston Garages; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Lululemon, Costco and Broadcom.

- Consumer discretionary: Frasers Group [FRAS.UK] -7% (earnings).

- Consumer staples: British American Tobacco [BATS.UK] -3% (trading update, affirms FY guidance).

- Financials: DWS [DWS.DE] -1% (reports to sell private equity unit).

- Healthcare: Ion Beam Applications [IBAB.BE] +9% (signs >€200M contract with Spain).

- Industrials: Balfour Beatty [BBY.UK] +2.5% (earnings), Derichebourg [DBG.FR] +10% (earnings), Renault [RNO.FR] -0.5% (talks with Nissan).

Speakers

- Czech Central Bank Vice Gov Zamrazilova stated that the current level of interest rates is sufficient. If information appeared in beginning of 2023 that inflation trajectory could change, MPC would be ready to raise rates.

- Russia Fin Min Siluanov stated that was too early to assess impact of oil price cap on budget.

- Russian govt spokesperson Peskov stated that the govt was finalizing response to West's oil price cap; Not planning annexation of further Ukraine lands at this time.

- China govt said to consider more property easing measures at an upcoming.

Currencies/fixed income

- Quiet day in EU with focus turning to economic outlook ahead of next week’s central bank decisions. USD direction to derive on what the Fed does on rates. Markets noting the FOMC likely to slow the pace of its rate hikes at its upcoming decision next Wed (Dec 14th) to 50bps.

- Other rate decisions next week included SNB, Norges, BOE and ECB.

- EUR/USD at 1.05 area in a quiet session with little data impetus.

- USD/JPY hovering around the 137 handle.

Economic data

- (SE) Sweden Nov Maklarstatistik Housing Prices Y/Y: -8% v -5% prior; Apartment Prices Y/Y: -7% v.

- (NL) Netherlands Nov CPI M/M: -3.0% v +1.1% prior; Y/Y: 9.9% v 14.3% prior.

- (NL) Netherlands Nov Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: -3.9% v -4.0% prelim; Y/Y: 11.3% v 11.2% prelim.

- (DK) Denmark Oct Industrial Production M/M: -2.3% v +1.3% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Nov Unemployment Rate: 3.5% v 3.5%e.

- (HU) Hungary Nov CPI M/M: 1.8% v 1.6%e; Y/Y: 22.5% v 22.0%e.

- (HU) Hungary Oct Preliminary Trade Balance: -€1.0B v -€0.7B prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Q4 BER Consumer Confidence: -8 v -25e.

- (ZA) South Africa Q3 Current Account Balance (ZAR): -18B v -84Be; Current Account to GDP Ratio: -0.3% v -0.8%e.

- (HU) Hungary Nov YTD Budget Balance (HUF): -3.466T v -2.590T prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (SE) Sweden sold total SEK500M vs. SEK500M indicated n 2032 and 2039 I/L bonds.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 12-month Bill.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Nov CPI M/M: No est v 1.6% prior; Y/Y: No est v 9.2% prior.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Nov CPI EU Harmonized M/M: No est v 1.5% prior; Y/Y (final reading): No est v 9.0% prelim.

- 06:00 (ZA) South Africa Oct Manufacturing Production M/M: -0.4%e v +4.9% prior; Y/Y: 5.6%e v 2.9% prior.

- 06:00 (RO) Romania to sell RON200M in 12-month bills.

- 06:00 (RO) Romania to sell RON400M in 4.75% 2034 Bonds.

- 07:00 (UR) Ukraine Central Bank (NBU) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Key Rate unchanged at 25.00%.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Nov CPI M/M: 0.7%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 7.9%e v 8.4% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Nov CPI Core M/M: 0.5%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 8.6%e v 8.4% prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Oct Retail Sales M/M: 0.3%e v 1.1% prior; Y/Y: 2.4%e v 3.2% prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Oct Broad Retail Sales M/M: 0.5%e v 1.5% prior; Y/Y: 0.8%e v 1.0% prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil CONAB Crop Report.

- 07:00 (EU) ECB chief Lagarde.

- 07:15 (ES) ECB’s de Cos (Spain).

- 08:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e Dec 2nd: No est v $567.5B prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:15 (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Dep Gov Floden.

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 230Ke v 225K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.62Me v 1.608M prior.

- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 09:30 (CH) SNB's Maechler on virtual ESRB Panel.

- 10:15 (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Gov Ingves.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 11:00 (FR) ECB's Villeroy speaks in Toulouse.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-Week and 8-week bills.

- 13:00 (EU) ECB chief Lagarde.

- 16:45 (NZ) New Zealand Nov Total Card Spending M/M: No est v 1.0% prior; Retail Card Spending M/M: No est v 1.0% prior.

- 16:45 (NZ) New Zealand Q3 Manufacturing Activity Q/Q: No est v -3.8% prior; Manufacturing Volume Y/Y: No est v -4.9% prior.

- 18:00 (KR) South Korea Oct Current Account (BOP): No est v $1.61B prior; Balance of Goods (BOP): No est v $0.5B prior.

- 18:50 (JP) Japan Nov M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 3.0%e v 3.1% prior; M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 2.6%e v 2.6% prior.

- 20:30 (CN) China Nov CPI M/M: 1.6%e v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v 2.1% prior; PPI Y/Y: -1.5%e v -1.3% prior.

- 21:35 (CN) China to sell 3-month and 6-month Bills.

- 22:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.