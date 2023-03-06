Share:

Notes/Observations

- Quiet start to the week with minimal news over the weekend. Main focus was on China's National People's Congress which set a slightly underwhelming 2023 GDP growth target of 5.0% (as high as 6.0% was speculated, marks lowest growth target in more than 25-years). Takeaways from the event revolve around ongoing geopolitical tensions over Taiwan which noted China should take resolute steps to oppose Taiwan independence and promote reunification. China announced an increase of defense spending for 2023 to 7.2% from 7.1%.

- Other geopolitical attention in Iran and nuclear enrichment concerns. Over the weekend, an IAEA report said Iran gave high level assurances that they are open to cooperation in a bid to mitigate safety concerns. Earlier today, in a bid to pull Iran away from the west, Russian Pres Putin reportedly agreed to allow returning enriched uranium to Iran if deal with the west deal collapses.

- Market sentiment turns to scheduled catalysts for the week which include US Fed Chair Powell semi-annual testimony on Tues/Weds, US Non-Farm Payrolls and Employment on Fri, and policy decisions from RBA, BOC and BOJ.

- Asia closed mixed with Shanghai Composite down -0.2%. EU indices are mixed with FTSE100 down -0.4% and CAC40 at +0.4%. US futures are flat; Gold +0.1%, DXY +0.1%; Commodity: Brent -0.8%, WTI -0.7%, TTF -4.3%; Crypto: BTC +0.2%, ETH -0.2%.

Asia

- China National People’s Congress (NPC) set the 2023 GDP growth target ~5.0% [lower end of speculative range; confirmed 2023 CPI target at ~3.0%. Targeted 2023 defense spending to rise 7.2% y/y (prior 7.1%). Should take resolute steps to oppose Taiwan independence, promote reunification.

- China NDRC Vice Chairman stated that the domestic economy was steadily improving.

Americas

- Fed's Daly (non-voter) stated that further policy tightening needed and high rates to be maintained for a longer time.

- Fed's Barkin (non-voter) stated that would take time to lower inflation to the 2% target; Returning to price stability would take a lot more time and work.

Energy

- IAEA report stated that Iran had given high level assurances that its open to cooperating to resolve safeguard issues and enter follow up technical discussions. Had started technical discussions in order to fully clarify the issue of uranium enrichment up to 83.7% at Fordow.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.07% at 464.58, FTSE -0.41% at 7,914.63, DAX +0.22% at 15,612.55, CAC-40 +0.34% at 7,373.43, IBEX-35 +0.32% at 9,494.21, FTSE MIB +0.39% at 27,933.00, SMI -0.19% at 11,168.40, S&P 500 Futures -0.02%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open generally higher, but had mixed performance later in the session; upwardly trending sectors include consumer discretionary and financials; sectors under pressure include materials and real estate; Foxtons acquires Atkinson McLeod; Telecom Italia confirms offer for its landline network from CDPE and MIRA; Elior confirms to acquire Derichebourg Multiservices; reportedly Shell to divest its interest in Sakhalin-2 pipeline to Novatek; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Fastenal and Ciena.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Aston Martin [AML.UK] +19.0% (analyst action), Lufthansa [LHA.DE] +2.5% (analyst action - reiterated with overweight at JPMorgan Chase), Elior Group [ELIOR.FR] +7.5% (acquires Derichebourg Multiservices), Aryzta [ARYN.CH] +3.5% (reports H1).

- Consumer staples: Nestle [NESN.CH] -1.0% (analyst action - cut to underperform at RBC Capital Markets).

- Energy: Royal Dutch Shell [SHEL.UK] +1.0% (reportedly Russia's Novatek is ready to acquire Shell's 27.5% stake in Sakhalin-2 LNG project), Pantheon Resources [PANR.UK] -39.0% (production update).

- Financials: Credit Suisse [CSGN.CH] -1.0% (reportedly former top shareholder sells full stake in bank), Helvetia [HELN.CH] +2.5% (reports FY22, beats estimates, raises annual div).

- Healthcare: Grifols [GRF.ES] -2.5% (analyst action - cut to equal weight at Morgan Stanley).

- Industrials: Rheinmetall [RHM.DE] +1.0% (To be added to DAX blue chip index - Mar 3rd), Bauer [B5A.DE] +1% (reports prelim FY22).

- Telecom: Telecom Italia [TIT.IT] +3.0% (confirms new bid for its grid).

Speakers

- ECB's Centeno (Portugal) stated that the ECB targeted headline inflation and not core inflation.

- ECB's Rehn (Finland) stated that it was poised for a fairly significant rate hike in March. To assess how much and for how long rates need to rise based on the March economic forecasts.

- French Fin Min Le Maire announced that the govt reached agreement with retailers to contain food inflation. Retailers had agreed to take hit to margins.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD drifted lower in quiet trading with focus on events scheduled later in the week. Fed Chair Powell will hold his semi-annual testimony to Congress starting on Tuesday. Dealers also awaiting the February non-farm payroll report on Friday to gauge just how hawkish the Fed would be.

- EUR/USD was hovering around 1.0650 area in quiet trading. Dealers noted that ECB policymakers' would unlikely to provide more clarity beyond next week's anticipated 50bps rate hike.

- USD/JPY was back below the 136 level was US bond yields moved lower in electronic trade. Focus was on Friday (Mar 10th) BOJ's policy decision. Also the next BOJ governor and deputy governors would probably be approved by the Upper House by the end of the week.

Economic data

- (SE) Sweden Q4 Current Account Balance (SEK): 85.0B v 43.2B prior.

- (CH) Swiss Feb CPI M/M: 0.7% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 3.4% v 3.1%e.

- (CH) Swiss Feb CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.5% v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 3.2% v 3.2% prior; CPI Core Y/Y: 2.4% v 2.2% prior.

- (HU) Hungary Jan Retail Sales Y/Y: -4.5% v -2.9%e.

- (CZ) Czech Q4 Average Real Monthly Wage Y/Y: -6.7% v -7.8%e.

- (DE) Germany Feb Construction PMI: 48.6 v 43.3 prior.

- (CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): 519.4B v 520.7B prior; Domestic Sight Deposits: 502.0B v 506.0B prior.

- (UK) Feb New Car Registrations Y/Y: 26.2% v 14.7% prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Mar Sentix Investor Confidence: -11.1 v -5.5e.

- (UK) Feb Construction PMI: 54.6 v 48.6e (1st expansion in 3 months).



- (EU) Euro Zone Jan Retail Sales M/M: % v 0.6%e; Y/Y: % v -1.5%e.

Fixed income issuance

- None seen.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 ((DE) Germany to sell combined €5.0B in 3-month and 9-month BuBills.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel to sell combined ILS1.25B in 2025, 2026, 2028 and 2051 bonds.

- 06:25 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economists Survey.

- 06:30 (TR) Turkey Feb Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER): No est v 56.99 prior.

- 06:55 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Dec Gross Fixed Investment: 6.4%e v 6.6% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Feb Vehicle Production: No est v 280.3K prior; Vehicle Exports: No est v 238.1K prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Feb Vehicle Production: No est v 152.7K prior; Vehicle Sales: No est v 142.9K prior; Vehicle Exports: No est v 33.1K prior.

- 09:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €5.0-6.2B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- 10:00 (US) Jan Factory Orders: -1.5%e v 1.8% prior; Factory Orders (ex-transportation): No est v -1.2% prior.

- 10:00 (US) Jan Final Durable Goods Orders: No est v -4.5% prelim; Durables (ex-transportation): No est v 0.7% prelim; Capital Goods Orders (non-defense/ex-aircraft): No est v +0.8% prelim; Capital Goods Shipments (non-defense/ex-aircraft): No est v 1.1% prelim.

- 10:00 (CA) Canada Feb Ivey Purchasing Managers Index: No est v 60.1 prior; PMI (unadj): No est v 54.7 prior.

- 10:00 (CO) Colombia Jan Exports: $4.2Be v $4.5B prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week and 26-Week Bills.

- 18:00 (KR) South Korea Q4 Final GDP Q/Q: -0.4%e v -0.4% advance; Y/Y: 1.4%e v 1.4% advance.

- 18:30 (JP) Japan Jan Labor Cash Earnings Y/Y: 1.9%e v 4.1% prior (revised from 4.8%); Real Cash Earnings Y/Y: -3.2%e v -0.6% prior (revised from +0.1%).

- 19:01 (UK) Feb BRC Sales LFL Y/Y: No est v 3.9% prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia Jan Trade Balance (A$): 12.3Be v 12.2B prior; Exports M/M: No est v -1.0% prior; Imports M/M: No est v +1.0% prior.

- 20:00 (PH) Philippines Jan CPI Y/Y: 8.9%e v 8.7% prior; Core CPI Y/Y: No est v 7.4% prior.

- 22:00 (ID) Indonesia Feb Foreign Reserves: No est v $139.4B prior.

- 22:30 (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Cash Rate Target by 25bps to 3.60%.

- 22:30 (TH) Thailand Feb CPI M/M: 0.3%e v 0.3% prior, Y/Y: 4.2%e v 5.0% prior; CPI Core Y/Y: 2.1%e v 3.0% prior.

- 22:35 (JP) Japan to sell 30-Year JGB Bonds.