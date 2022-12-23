Notes/observations

- Quiet session ahead of Christmas holiday.

- Eyeing upcoming US data for more hints the Fed could stay on its aggressive monetary policy tightening path (Personal income/spending, PCE and housing data in session).

- Russia Dep PM Novak stated that Russia might decrease oil production by up to 7% in early 2023 noting it is better to cut oil production then agree to price caps.

Asia

- Japan Nov National CPI Y/Y: 3.8% v 3.9%e; CPI Ex-Fresh Food (Core) Y/Y: 3.7% v 3.7%e (fastest pace since Feb 1982).

- Japan official reiterated stance that government subsidies to slow energy bills will impact CPI from Feb 2023. next wave of food price increase likely to come in February 2023.

Ukraine conflict

- Russia President Putin stated that his goal was to end the Ukraine war.

Europe

- Italy government asked the lower house to hold a confidence vote on 2023 budget to speed up its approval and ensure the package becomes law by end of this year..

Americas

- US Senate passed $1.7 trillion omnibus package that funds the federal government through September (House to vote on bill on Friday).

Energy

- Russia Dep PM Novak stated that the govt might decrease oil production by up to 7% [500-700K bpd] in early 2023 as a response to EU price caps; Gas Production in 2022 expected at 671BCM, -18% to -20%.

- Artic blast winter storm hitting a large part of the US and said to threaten exports of LNG from the Gulf Coast.

- Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count: 779 v 776 w/w (+0.4% w/w).

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.17% at 428.00, FTSE +0.13% at 7,479.04, DAX +0.05% at 13,921.15, CAC-40 -0.06% at 6,513.77, IBEX-35 +0.24% at 8,291.80, FTSE MIB -0.08% at 23,794.00, SMI +0.38% at 10,816.00, S&P 500 Futures +0.02%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices opened slightly higher following losses in US yesterday amid low liquidity conditions ahead of Christmas weekend; UK markets have early close; better performing sectors include materials and consumer discretionary; while technology and utilities sectors lag; Banco BPM and Credit Agricole reach bancassurance partnership; Telia takes stake in Elmera; no major corporate events expected in the upcoming US session.

Equities

- Consumer staples: Nestle [NESN.CH] -0.5% (CFO interview)

- Healthcare: DBV Technologies [DBV.FR] +18% (FDA lifts partial clinical hold), Bavarian Nordic [BAVA.DK] +6% (agreement with US), GenSight Biologics [SIGHT.FR] -5% (financing).

- Industrials: D/S Norden [DNORD.DK] +5% (raises outlook again), Leonardo [LDO.IT] +1% (contract award).

Speakers

- EU Economic Commissioner Gentiloni (Italy) stated that he expected Italy to ratify the reformed EU bailout fund.

- Russia Dep PM Novak stated that the discount on Russian oil set to stabilize. Believed it was better to cut oil production then agree to price caps. Russian crude oil remained in demand. Planned to reach 60M tons annually in LNG production in the next 3-4 years.

- Japan Cabinet said to approve FY23/24 initial budget of ¥114.4T, +6.3% y/y(record level).

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki stated that needed to maintain trust in the country's finances. Would not hesitate to mobilize fiscal spending to protect peoples' livelihoods. Reiterated to aim for FY25 primary balance. Reiterated govt view that monetary policy best left up to BOJ. Current monetary stance was maintained this week (aka ultra easy policy).

- China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) spokesperson Shu Jueting vowed that govt to continue expanding opening up in 2023.

- North Korea said to have fired unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea.

Currencies/fixed income

- The recent better US GDP data helped the USD steady as it reinforced the need for the Fed to stay on its aggressive monetary policy tightening path and further raised the odds of higher-for-longer rates.

- EUR/USD at 1.0610 by mid-session as little data and upcoming holidays kept participation to a minimum.

- GBP/USD stayed below the 1.21 area.

- USD/JPY at 132.60.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands Q3 Final GDP Q/Q: -0.2% v -0.2%e; Y/Y: 3.1% v 3.1%e.

- (FI) Finland Nov PPI M/M: -0.8% v +0.1% prior; Y/Y: 18.8% v 22.3% prior.

- (NO) Norway Nov Credit Indicator Growth Y/Y: 5.4% v 5.2% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Q3 Final GDP Q/Q: 0.3% v 0.5% prelim; Y/Y: 3.2% v 3.4% prelim.

- (DK) Denmark Nov Retail Sales M/M: +0.2% v -1.7% prior; Y/Y: -7.3% v -9.8% prior.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 54.6K v 64.0K tons prior.

- (FR) France Nov PPI M/M: +1.2% v -0.2% prior; Y/Y: 21.5% v 24.7% prior.

- (ES) Spain Q3 Final GDP Q/Q: 0.1% v 0.2% prelim; Y/Y: 4.4% v 3.8 % prelim.

- (ES) Spain Nov PPI M/M: -2.2% v -2.3% prior; Y/Y: 20.7% v 25.0% prior.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Dec 16th (RUB): 16.03T v 15.87T prior.

- (TR) Turkey Nov Foreign Tourist Arrivals Y/Y: 44.6% v 38.4% prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Nov Industrial Production Y/Y: -4.9% v -5.3%e.

- (TW) Taiwan Nov M1 Money Supply Y/Y: 4.4% v 5.2% prior; M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 7.4% v 7.3% prior.

- (IT) Italy Dec Consumer Confidence: 102.5 v 99.0e; Manufacturing Confidence Index: 101.4v 102.7e; Economic Sentiment: 107.8 v 106.5 prior.

- (PL) Poland Nov Unemployment Rate: 5.1% v 5.1%e.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR280B vs. INR280B indicated in 2027, 2032 and 2052 bonds.

Looking ahead

- (CO) Colombia Nov Retail Confidence: No est v 17.0 prior; Industrial Confidence: No est v -0.4 prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (BE) Belgium Dec CPI M/M: No est v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: No est v 10.6% prior.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £3.5B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £1.0B and £2.0B respectively).

- 06:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Dec 16th: No est v $564.1B prior.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).

- 07:00 (CL) Chile Nov PPI M/M: No est v 2.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v 13.7% prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil mid-Dec IBGE Inflation IPCA-15 M/M: 0.5%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 5.9%e v 6.2% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Nov Trade Balance: -$1.5Be v -$2.01B prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Oct IGAE Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) M/M: 0.2%e v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 4.9%e v 5.2% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Nov Personal Income: 0.3%e v 0.7% prior; Personal Spending: 0.2%e v 0.8% prior; Real Personal Spending (PCE): 0.2%e v 0.5% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Nov PCE Deflator M/M: 0.3%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 5.5%e v 6.0% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Nov PCE Core Deflator M/M: 0.2%e v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 4.6%e v 5.0% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Nov Preliminary Durable Goods Orders: -1.0%e v +1.1% prior; Durables (Ex-Transportation): 0.0%e v 0.5% prior; Capital Goods Orders (non-defense/ex-aircraft): 0.0%ev 0.6% prior; Capital Goods Shipments (non-defense/ex-aircraft): -0.3%e v +1.5% prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Oct GDP M/M: 0.1%e v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 3.1%e v 3.9% prior.

- 09:00 (BE) Belgium Dec Business Confidence: No est v -16.6 prior.

- 10:00 (US) Dec Final University of Michigan Confidence: 59.1e v 59.1 prelim.

- 10:00 (US) Nov New Home Sales: 600Ke v 632K prior.