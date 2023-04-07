Asia Market Update: Quiet equity and FX sessions amid multiple holidays; Samsung to cut chip production, guided Q1 results below ests; US jobs data due later today.
General trend
- Samsung rises on chip production cut, Kospi also gains.
- Small equity advances seen in China and Japan.
- US equity FUTS quiet ahead of jobs data.
- CME US Good Friday holiday schedule.
- China may release FX reserves data.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 closed for holiday.
-(CN) China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM): Urges Australia to treat companies in fair manner.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng closed for holiday.
-Shanghai Composite opens flat at 3,312.
-(CN) China SAFE [FX regulator]: Reiterates will maintain stable operations and healthy order of FX market; to prevent risk of external financial market shocks.
-(CN) China prelim Mar Retail Passenger Vehicle Sales a 1.60M units flat y/y, +17% m/m - PCA.
- (CN) China Foreign Ministry: Takes countermeasures on US Hudson Institute and Reagan Library; cites Taiwan President Tsai visit to the US.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opens +0.3% at 27,554.
-(JP) Japan PM Kishida to meet new BOJ Gov Ueda on Monday, Apr 10th and confirm maintaining the current monetary stance for now [**Note: Ueda formally takes up BOJ Gov position on Apr 9th].
-(JP) BOJ: Gov Kuroda to hold retirement news conference on Fri at 630 GMT.
-(JP) Japan Mar FX Reserves: $1.26T v $1.23T prior.
-(JP) Japan Feb Labor Cash Earnings Y/Y: 1.1% v 1.1%e.
-(JP) Japan Feb Household Spending Y/Y: 1.6% v 4.8%e.
-(JP) Japan utilities to delay price increases until at least Jun; notes government scrutiny - Japanese press.
- Toyota [7203.JP] CTO: Aiming for annual sales of 1.5M battery EV and introduce next gen BEV by 2026.
South Korea
-(KR) Kospi opens +0.8% at 2,478.
-Samsung Electronics[005930.KR]: Guides Q1 (KRW) Op 600B* v 1.42Te (-95.8% y/y), Rev 63.0T v 64.6Te; cutting memory chip production to 'meaningful level'.
-LG Energy Solution [373220.KR]: Reports prelim Q1 (KRW) Op 633B v 259B y/y, Rev 8.75T v 8.31Te.
- LG Electronics [066570.KR]: Reports prelim Q1 (KRW) Op 1.50T, -20% y/y, Rev 20.4T v 20.8Be.
-(KR) South Korea Feb Current Account: -$0.5B v -$4.5B prior.
-(KR) Private equity firms in South Korea are looking to buy domestic financial holding cos. – South Korea press.
-(KR) South Korea: To offer $5.3B in support for battery companies, relates to investments in the US.
North America
-(US) Fed releases factors affecting reserve balances (H.4.1): Discount window borrowing decline to $69.7B v $88.2B w/w; Banks have borrowed $79B v $64.4B w/w from new BTFP facility.
-JPMorgan [JPM]: CEO Dimon: Thinks were are getting near the end of banking crisis - CNN.
-(US) Mar Challenger Job Cuts: 89.7K v 65.0Ke v 77.8K prior; Y/Y: 319.4% v 410.1% prior.
-(US) INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS: 228K V 200KE (highest since Nov 2022); CONTINUING CLAIMS: 1.82M V 1.70ME (highest since Dec 2021).
- Tesla [TSLA]: Cuts starting prices of Model S and X vehicles in the US by up to 5.6%; Cuts the price of the Model 3 long range and performance versions by $1,000 each - US financial press.
Levels as of 01:00 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.1%, ASX 200 closed , Hang Seng closed; Shanghai Composite +0.3% ; Kospi +1.3%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax closed; FTSE100 closed.
- EUR 1.0924-1.0914 ; JPY 131.92-131.56 ; AUD 0.6686-0.6667 ;NZD 0.6263-0.6234.
- Gold -0.6% at $2,023/oz; Crude Oil -0.2% at $80.47/brl; Copper +0.6% at $4.0122/lb.
