Share:

A famous US hedge fund manager use to call me on a daily basis at the end of his day and ask me what I thought would hurt the market the most, today. What price action would cause the most damage. This is how he hunted.

For me, it is more about how to help the most people to avoid such ravages of the markets.

This quiet lull just now however, I hear those questions ringing through. It may well be the case that the rally of the past several months was what would hurt the most. As so many seasoned traders and managers were more aware of the economic turmoil ahead, than most.

We may have reached a point where the bears have largely given up and the bulls are rather fully loaded. We have to always remember that price moves are as much or even more about market machinations, the simple desires of buy and sell being somehow balanced magically in the sea of all possibilities.

Not your usual economic commentary, but to see the market as an attempt of matching buyers and sellers overlaying the shifting sands of the economic fundamental underpinnings, and then the often, actually frequent, misguided assessments of the Main Street reality of any economy, is to only begin to scratch the surface of how hard and potentially rewarding all of this is.

This is why I keep coming back to the big basics of the moment. We have a weakening US and global economy. We have Western central banks dedicated to hurting their economies and workers with higher unemployment. We now have the alternative high yield investments to the risks of stock markets. Therefore, only greed is driving stock market strength, and greed trading eventually, always gets badly hurt.

The economic environment is the worst I have ever seen it. The GFC and even lockdowns did not look as bad as the current economic matrix. Yet, we have had a period of significant equity strength. Germany has achieved fresh all time record highs while in recession. This, if nothing else, tells us that Western equity markets are still for the moment trading on greed and nothing more.

A lot of people think I am being overly cautious? My view is to respect any further upward momentum in the US market, as the share buybacks and other meme moments like AI run their course, but to be just as ready, so, so ready, should markets begin to turn down.

We hope not, but in such circumstances there is always risk of a loud crack lower, like a sudden falling branch.