Asia market update: Quiet Asia session sees higher equities; CN PMI mixed; Market absorbs BOJ YCC tweak; RBA rate decision Wednesday.

General trend

- On Asia’s first day of trading after BOJ Gov Ueda’s initial policy tweak last Friday (announced 10-yr JGBs band increased to 1.0%), today 10-yr JGB yields +6bps to 0.605%, highest since Jun 2014.

- Newest 2-yr JGB yield +2bps to 0.005%, highest since Jan 2023.

- BOJ also made an unscheduled bond offer to buy ¥300B of 5-10 yr JGBs.

- Topix Banking index +2.6% to 8-yr high.

- Nikkei major component Fanuc -9.2% in morning trading after Friday A/H earnings, recovered in afternoon to -7%.

- After China Official manufacturing PMI came in mixed (see below) commodity currencies AUD and NZD +0.4 and +6%; Kiwi also assisted by highest business confidence since Sep 2021.

- Copper followed a few minutes after CN PMI release to burst through a multi-month ceiling, hitting levels not seen since April. However, prices fell back into range during the afternoon.

- China State Council promised more measures to recover and expand consumption; CN property stocks gauge +5%, overall 20% higher than July 24 low.

- Of the equity markets, only Australia's ASX-200 was in negative territory, -0.1%, with Nikkei and Hang Seng leading +1.1%.

- US equity FUTs slightly down in Asian trading.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Tue China Caixin manufacturing PMI.

- Wed AU RBA rate decision.

- Wed night US ISM manufacturing and JOLTS job openings.

- Thu AU Balance of Trade, CN Caixin Services PMI.

- Thu evening UK BOE rate decision.

- Thu night US ISM Services PMI.

- Fri night US non-farm payrolls and unemployment.

Holidays in Asia this week

- Tue Aug 1 – Thailand holiday.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens +0.1% at 7,408.

- Australia July Melbourne Institute Inflation M/M: 0.8% v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 5.4% v 5.7% prior.

- Australia Jun Private Sector Credit M/M: 0.2% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 5.5% v 6.2% prior.

- Australia Defence Min Marles and US Defense Sec Austin: US to help Australia produce guided multiple-launch rocket systems by 2025 (update).

- New Zealand July ANZ Business Confidence: -13.1 v -18.0 prior (highest since Sep 2021).

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens +1.6% at 20,237.

- Shanghai Composite opens +0.3% at 3,287.

- Hong Kong leader John Lee to deliver policy address Oct 25, 2023.

- China July manufacturing PMI (GOVT OFFICIAL): 49.3 V 49.0E (4th straight contraction).

- China State Council issues measures to recover and expand consumption.

- China market watchdog reportedly asked brokers for advise to boost stocks in attempt to restore confidence in markets (Friday afternoon update).

- China to conduct military training in some areas of South China Sea from July 29th to Aug 2nd; Bans vessels from entering area during training (weekend update).

- (US) Biden administration believes China has implanted malware in key US power & communications networks in a 'ticking time bomb' that could disrupt the military in event of a conflict, if China were to move against Taiwan -NYT.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1305 v 7.1338 prior.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY31B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY17B v net injects CNY52B prior (5th consecutive net injection).

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens +1.1% at 33,128.

- Japan Jun Retail Sales M/M: -0.4% V -0.7%E; Y/Y: 5.9% V 5.4%E.

- Japan Jun preliminary industrial production M/M: 2.0% V 2.4%E; Y/Y: -0.4% V 0.3%E.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 100bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 1.00%.

- BOJ offers to buy ¥300B in 5-10 year JGBs (unscheduled operation).

- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: PM Kishida to visit US from Aug 17.

- BOJ names Kazuhiro Masaki [formerly the head of the BOJ's financial system department] as the new head of the department that oversees the drafting of central bank policy, replaces Koji Nakamura.

- BOJ Gov Ueda: Today's action is not a step toward normalization; Will shift monetary policy if its views on prices change; There is a long way before raising negative rates - post rate decision press conference. (Friday afternoon update).

South Korea

- Kospi opens +0.8% at 2,628.

Other Asia

- Singapore Jun M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 3.2% v 3.1% prior.

North America

- Fed's Kashkari (voter): Will let the data guide the Fed, may or may not raise rates in Sept; Not sure when Fed will be done raising interest rates.

- JUN PCE deflator M/M: 0.2% V 0.2%E; Y/Y: 3.0% V 3.0%E (Friday night update).

- Jun personal income: 0.3% V 0.5%E; PERSONAL SPENDING: 0.5% V 0.4%E (Friday night update).

- Q2 employment cost index (ECI): 1.0% V 1.1%E (Friday night update).

- July final University of Michigan confidence: 71.6 V 72.6E (Friday night update).

Europe

- ECB chief Lagarde: Reiterates ECB to assess situation on meeting-by-meeting basis and that pause would NOT mean no rate hikes after; There is no sign of wage-price spiral emerging.

- (UR) Ukraine Chief of Staff Yermak: Ukraine will start negotiations on security guarantees with the US next week.

- France Fin Min Le Maire in Beijing: France wants to get better access to Chinese markets.

- Germany Q2 preliminary GDP Q/Q: 0.0% V 0.1%E; Y/Y: -0.2% V -0.3%E (Friday evening update).

- Germany July preliminary CPI M/M: 0.3% V 0.3%E; Y/Y: 6.2% V 6.2%E (Friday evening update).

- Eurozone July economic confidence: 94.5 V 95.0E (Friday evening update).

- ECB’s Kazimir (Slovakia): Should take firm step further on way to top; Reiterates ECB council stance that potential Sept pause would not mean end of tightening cycle (Friday evening update).

- Three banks failed to meet binding capital requirements in a EBA stress test (does not name the banks) (Friday evening update).

- (EU) Car carrier on fire off Netherlands coast reportedly has almost 500 EV cars on board according to ship operator (weekend update).

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +1.1%, ASX 200 -0.1% , Hang Seng +1.1%; Shanghai Composite +0.3% ; Kospi +0.3%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.3%, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 flat.

- EUR 1.1029-1.0005 ; JPY 140.69-141.95 ; AUD 0.6649-0.6682 ; NZD 0.6146-0.6195.

- Gold -0.4% at $1,991/oz; Crude Oil -0.4% at $80.26/brl; Copper -0.2% at $3.9245/lb.