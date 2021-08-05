The q ratio describes the relationship between an asset's market value and its replacement value. In terms of a business, the q ratio is calculated as effectively its market value divided by its book value. Although it was first introduced by Nicholas Kaldor in 1966, it was popularized during the 1970s by James Tobin and has hence become known as Tobin's q.

On the face of it, the ratio seems like a neat gauge of equity market valuation. As Tobin described it:

'One, the numerator, is the market valuation: the going price in the market for exchanging existing assets. The other, the denominator, is the replacement or reproduction cost: the price in the market for newly produced commodities. We believe that this ratio has considerable macroeconomic significance and usefulness, as the nexus between financial markets and markets for goods and services.'

Oddly, though, Tobin was apparently quite dismissive of its use as a valuation tool. This is strange because one glance at the chart below will tell us that the ratio's movement at least has aligned nicely with major peaks and troughs in the stock market.

It shows Tobin's q ratio in relation to U.S. businesses. It peaked in the late-1960s at 0.98 and in early 2000 at 1.67, both presaging stock market declines. It also troughed in the early 1980s at 0.28 and in 2009 at 0.60, in line with the start of stock market advances.

Advisorperspectives.com extend the chart back to the early 1900s. The ratio peaked in 1907 at 1.08 just before the Knickerbocker Panic and in 1929 at 1.06 prior to the famous Wall Street Crash.

What, then, are we to make of advisorpersectives.com estimate of where the ratio stands now; an eye-popping 1.86? Is this the most extreme overvaluation of the U.S. stock market of all-time, or a reflection of a quantum leap into a 'new economy,' perhaps led by an industrial revolution in space?

Many people think that the 2020s will repeat the 'roaring' 1920s. There's always that chance, but the probabilities are against it. In 1920, Tobin's q for the U.S. stood at 0.30 meaning that shares were undervalued. With a q now of 1.86, U.S. shares are clearly overvalued. It's fair to say that European and Asian stock markets are not nearly as overvalued as U.S. stocks, but with the U.S. market being so dominant in the global index, it would appear that a global stock market slump is dead ahead.

Market valuations are just one of a few dozen indicators we’re watching.

Extreme valuations are not a sure sign of a market reversal. However, you’d be hard-pressed to find a stock market top where valuations were not extreme.

