US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Down at 92.795.

Energies: Oct '21 Crude is Down at 71.83.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Down 2 ticks and trading at 163.11.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 20 ticks Lower and trading at 4459.25.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1765.90. Gold is 92 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is a not a correlated market. The dollar is Down and Crude is Down which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa.Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently All of Asia is trading Higher. All of Europe is trading Higher as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

Prelim UOM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Prelim UOM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 8:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract remains Sept '21 for the time being. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2021 - 9/16/21

S&P - Sept 2021 - 9/16/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much evidence of Market Correlation Thursday morning. The markets didn't disappoint as they traded Mixed. The Dow dropped 63 points, the S&P 7 but the Nasdaq gained 20. All in all a Neutral or Mixed day. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So yesterday Retail Sales, Core Retail Sales, Philly Fed Manufacturing Index all beat beat expectation yet the markets traded Mixed. The only "fly in the ointment" was Unemployment Claims which came in Higher at 332,000 versus 325,000 expected. Today we have Preliminary University of Michigan Inflation and Consumer Sentiment. Both of these are Major and proven market movers. Will this change market direction? Only time will tell...