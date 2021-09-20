US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 93.410.
Energies: Oct '21 Crude is Down at 70.41.
Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Up 24 ticks and trading at 163.11.
Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 244 ticks Lower and trading at 4361.00.
Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1759.20. Gold is 78 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Down which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Lower with only the Nikkei and Shanghai in positive territory. All of Europe is trading Lower at this time.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
NAHB Housing Market Index is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Lack of Major economic news.
Treasuries
Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Last Friday the ZN made it's move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Dec 2021 - 9/17/21
S&P - Dec 2021 - 9/17/21
Bias
On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much evidence of Market Correlation Friday morning. The markets traded Lower as the Dow fell by 166 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
So Friday marked Quadruple Witching Friday and this is ordinarily a volatile day that we ordinarily maintain a Neutral bias on. This does not happen every month but once a quarter around normal contract expiration for single stock options, single stock futures, index futures and index options. The markets dropped on Friday. I believe they dropped more on the upcoming rally to be held in DC for the January 6th "patriots" who tried to overturn the US democracy. As it turned out Saturday's rally was peaceful with no acts of violence and obviously that is a good thing. Will the markets roar back today? Only time will tell...
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.17 on Evergrande crisis
EUR/USD is extending its losses, falling toward 1.17. The safe-haven dollar is in demand as the crisis around China's Evergrande deepens and a global slowdown is feared. Tensions toward the Fed decision and also Germany's elections are taking their toll too.
GBP/USD tumbles under 1.37, succumbing to dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading under 1.37, suffering from robust dollar demand. The financial woes of China's Evergrande threaten a drop in global demand. Soaring energy prices are also weighing on sentiment. The Fed and the BOE are eyed later this week.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable while below $1761
Gold price is making a minor recovery attempt from six-week lows of $1742 amid a retreat in the US Treasury yields, as the risk-off mood remains at full steam.
Four reasons why XRP price will crash to $0.65
XRP price set up a swing high on August 15 and breached this local top to create a new one on September 6. However, the second attempt failed as the market experienced massive selling pressure the next day.
Canadian Federal Elections: Not a very crucial vote
Markets are taking a hands-off approach to Monday’s Canadian Federal election between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals and Erin O'Toole's Conservatives.