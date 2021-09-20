US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 93.410.

Energies: Oct '21 Crude is Down at 70.41.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Up 24 ticks and trading at 163.11.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 244 ticks Lower and trading at 4361.00.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1759.20. Gold is 78 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Down which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Lower with only the Nikkei and Shanghai in positive territory. All of Europe is trading Lower at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

NAHB Housing Market Index is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Lack of Major economic news.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Last Friday the ZN made it's move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2021 - 9/17/21

S&P - Dec 2021 - 9/17/21

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much evidence of Market Correlation Friday morning. The markets traded Lower as the Dow fell by 166 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So Friday marked Quadruple Witching Friday and this is ordinarily a volatile day that we ordinarily maintain a Neutral bias on. This does not happen every month but once a quarter around normal contract expiration for single stock options, single stock futures, index futures and index options. The markets dropped on Friday. I believe they dropped more on the upcoming rally to be held in DC for the January 6th "patriots" who tried to overturn the US democracy. As it turned out Saturday's rally was peaceful with no acts of violence and obviously that is a good thing. Will the markets roar back today? Only time will tell...