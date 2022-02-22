Stocks and bonds can go up together...we think they will

It has been a rocky start to 2022 for both stocks and bonds, but just as they went down together they can go up together. This theory goes in the face of what finance professors taught us in the early 2000s but things have changed since then. For more than a decade we have had a relatively steady dose of Quantitative Easing (Federal money supply expansion that keeps asset prices artificially bloated).

We have seen a stunning rally on the commodity front, which might have run its course for now. The January fund flow out of tech stocks and into commodities (at least that is our suspicion but is difficult to prove) could reverse itself, at least temporarily as investors chase returns. Of course, chasing the hot markets after they have moved significantly isn't a winning formula in most market conditions but those types of strategies have worked at times in recent years. In any case, this could lead to the selling of commodities and buying of stocks in the coming weeks.

If you want to see what QE can do to markets, take a look at lean hogs, crude oil, natural gas, corn and soybeans. While I agree, there are fundamental stories supporting the direction of the moves but without the help of QE and speculative dollars chasing assets, these types of prices and volatility are unlikely.

Treasuries weren't able to hold weekend gains, but there are signs of life

Bonds and notes saw a nice bid on Sunday and Monday as Russian headlines crossed the wire. It was disappointing to see the market give back the majority of gains. However, the rally left both the 30-year and 10-year futures above significant trendline resistance. This should keep the overall direction moving higher for now. Only a break, and hold, below 152'0 would negate the reversal pattern.

Bond bulls were given some reprieve, but it won't be as easy as a one-directional rally. In our view, big dips are opportunities for the bulls to dig in.

Last month's lows held

It took a month, but the market finally tested last month's lows. And at least for now, there seems to be some buying interest. As long as 4200 holds, the bulls have a bit of an edge in the short-run, but a break below that price would likely lead to blind liquidation that could see 4,000 or moderately below! Accordingly, the next few days are critical for the market.

If the lows are in (or near) as we suspect, there could be a violent rally toward 4,600 as FOMO traders chase prices.

A side note regarding the Russian/Ukraine drama. In the past, global conflicts have seen stocks sell off on the rumor of "war" but find a bottom once the violence commenced. So, any knee-jerk selling on war headlines could be temporary.

Bulls can start nibbling with the premise of the ES staying above 4,200 but a contingency plan is needed. Below 4,200 would get ugly. 4,600 is possible on the upside!

