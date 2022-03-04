Outlook: The big data today is payrolls, although it has been shoved off the stage by Russia. The current forecast is a 400-425,000 gain but of course the forecasts tend to be pretty bad these days. The bottom line will be low unemployment and tight supply. Complaints are about to get louder that our inflation problem is due to greedy workers demanding higher pay. This is only fractionally true. A worry might be that for some reason–Delta?–jobs fall back by more. Traders are so accustomed to having a field day on payrolls day that perhaps they won’t be able to resist. We always advise not to “trade the news.” A gap is always possible, even likely, that will bully prices way past your stop-loss order.

There is a slight whiff of relief that the Russian assault on the Ukrainian nuclear power plant did not cause a nuclear problem–radiation levels stayed normal. The implication is that Putin has thrown down the gauntlet and the US/West will not pick it up. This is not cowardice but rather the reckoning from two generations ago, that the risk of nuclear war is not worth whatever goal is being sought. In other words, the cost-benefit analysis has too high a potential cost. This is a game Russia played for years and it’s something Pres Biden understands. He was in the Senate for the entire Cold War, showing old folks can have precious value.

It’s also something Ukraine understands all too well. Given the Russian convoy trying to grab the capital city is still bogged down in a swamp of incompetence, Putin had to do something to gain the upper hand. The question is how long he can hold it. Is there any number of Stingers and Javelins we can send to change the David-Goliath scene? The generals on TV say no, but the generals on TV never saw geezers and housewives with machine guns, either.

Some currency charts are so hard to read that we had to give up in the traders advisories yesterday–like sterling. When fundamentals offer too little and the chart is a wide-range mess of spiky volatility, the sane course of action is to go away.

The Dollar: Essays are starting to sprout up, most recently in the WSJ, about how the current crisis reveals a basic weakness in the world’s financial system–the vulnerability of the dollar as the top reserve currency. When the world can prevent a country from using its reverses by shutting off access to the banks where the reserves live, as we just did to Russia, why keep your reserves in that currency?

“Yet the entire artifice of “money“ as a universal store of value risks being eroded by the banning of key exports to Russia and boycotts of the kind corporations like Apple and Nike announced this week. If currency balances were to become worthless computer entries and didn’t guarantee buying essential stuff, Moscow would be rational to stop accumulating them and stockpile physical wealth in oil barrels, rather than sell them to the West. At the very least, more of Russia’s money will likely shift into gold and Chinese assets.”

Not to be rude, but where have these guys been since Bretton Woods? This has always been true. When Russia had no access to New York banks for borrowing during the Cold War, London banks invented the Eurodollar market. The dollars never touched US shores either as deposits or loans. The banks simply added another set of columns to the books.

As for the end of the dollar as the top reserve currency, it’s not up to Russia (or China). It’s up to sovereigns and to merchants, and honestly, more the merchants, who chose to send or receive payments for goods and services using a universally accepted currency or numeraire. The article writers need to come to grips with a fundamental and terrifying truth–money is inherently worthless, whether cowrie shells or bits of paper. Money is worth only what people believe and agree it’s worth. Money is, in the end, trust.

End of subject. Don’t bother to plough through these essays.

Breath of Air: A Reader sent us a piece from the Spanish newspaper El Pais naming several Russian oligarchs who oppose Putin’s war. Some of these guys are so famous we recognize their names–Tinkov (bank), Fridman (bank), Mordashov (mining), Deripaska (aluminum), he of Manafort fame and under indictment in the US, and Abramovich (Aeroflot and other state assets). Abramovich says he will sell the Chelsea soccer club and donate the money to Ukraine. These stories are fun but former Ambassador McFaul says Putin appointed all or nearly all of these guys and can cut off their heads in ten minutes. They are not likely to gang up and oust him.

Separately, yesterday France seized the yacht of Igor Sechin, CEO of oil giant Rosneft. Another report, not confirmed, has Germany seizing the yacht of oligarch Alisher Usmanov. It may not be virtuous, but comeuppance is great. Meanwhile, the UK is working on confiscating Russian-owned houses and even New York City is looking into it, with photos of their properties on the Fox news website. The NYT thinks it’s undignified so declining to report the juicy stuff like this. The FT reports the names of top Russians targeted by the EU on their latest list and the revised list from the White House yesterday. If the West is hoping for a pressure campaign by oligarchs on Putin, they need to step up the pressure to boiling point. We await the first story of an oligarch getting jailed.

Fun Tidbit: Conservationists, including Bill McKibbon, want the US to fund heat pumps under the Defense Authorization Act (no Congressional approval needed) and start shipping them over to Europe in vast quantities for sale or lend-lease or something. That could take away most of Russia’s extortion power. We have been hearing about heat pumps for over a decade. They cost about $3500, weigh about 300 pounds (for an average house), and do take specialized installation. So why haven’t we all done it a long time ago? The answer is that below freezing, they have to run all the time and even then may not raise the temperature to something you would accept. And they do run on electricity, so okay in France where 40% of power is nuclear but not okay where electricity comes from gas/oil or coal. Heat pumps might be okay in Florida but not in Berlin. If anyone can find this information in two minutes with a basic Google search, why can’t the green guys?

