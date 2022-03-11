“Investors might find that trying to build a rally on comments from Vladimir Putin is a bit of a fools’ errand, but that has been the theme of the day.”
Markets try to rally
“It’s a strange world where markets rally on comments from the Russian president, but that’s what happened during the session today. Putin’s hints that negotiations might be showing some progress was enough to engender a rally across markets, although some of the optimism has been trimmed. There is as yet no sign of any real deal emerging and Russia’s previous aims still appear to be in place, so this rally might go the way of so many others of late, with markets still unable to find the foundations for a sustainable bounce.”
Oil prices steady after recent falls
“Oil prices certainly don’t think the prevailing situation will change any time soon. While they have fallen back from their highs for the week, both Brent and WTI seem to have found a floor in recent sessions. This looks like a pause before another push higher, since the war is set to continue for the time being and OPEC has yet to really bestir itself on the topic of increasing production. Yesterday’s high US inflation reading is not going to be the last.”
