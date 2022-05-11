After a parabolic start to 2022, Gold prices are finally undergoing the usual healthy correction as trader’s bank profits and assess the precious metals next big move.
Throughout the first quarter of this year, Gold prices have been on an absolute tear, rally from just under $1,800 an ounce to a high of $2,070 an ounce – just $5 short of an all-time high reached in August 2020.
Once again, these big market moves have presented savvy traders with a series of highly lucrative opportunities to profit from the rally as well as the huge price reversal that has subsequently followed.
Is the rally over? Not by a long shot!
Once you step back and take a look at the bigger picture, fundamentally, nothing has changed. Central banks across the world are engaged in a losing battle against red-hot inflation, which is now running at a multi-decade high and still rapidly accelerating.
At the same time, policy makers have come under pressure to roll out some of the most ‘aggressive’ rate hikes seen in over 22 years, prompting concerns about “stagflation” – a period of high inflation accompanied by a slowdown in economic growth – and eventual recession.
All of these comes against a backdrop of the largest war on European soil in almost 80-years and the return of Coronavirus to China.
Each and every one of these factors combined, will continue driving up demand for precious metals throughout the rest of 2022. Right now, this pull back presents an incredible opportunity for traders to increase their exposure in Gold at huge discount before prices takes off again. In my opinion, any substantial pullbacks should be viewed as buying opportunities.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to defend 0.6900 despite upbeat Aussie Consumer Inflation Expectations
AUD/USD remains pressured around the lowest levels since June 2020, refreshed earlier in Asia, even as Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations for May rose past forecasts. The Aussie pair also fails to cheer softer US dollar and a pullback in Treasury yields, not to forget cautious optimism in the market.
EUR/USD bulls stick with it but under pressure in the bear's lair
EUR/USD bears sinking in their teeth at daily support. Euro is flat on the day so far in an environment of positive stocks in APAC despite the sea of red into the close on Wall Street. US dollar remains on firm grounds with eyes on US inflation.
Gold bulls cheer softer yields to approach $1,885 hurdle
Gold (XAU/USD) prices pick up bids to renew intraday high around $1,858, stretching the previous day’s recovery during Thursday’s Asian session. The metal’s latest run-up could be linked to the softer US Treasury yields.
Avalanche’s AVAX find its floor before rallying back to $70
AVAX price is currently down nearly 41% for the week, which may be a blessing in disguise. Instead of traders suffering months upon months of a slow bleed, major pain has been inflicted quickly and is hopefully almost over.
UK GDP Preview: BOE’s R-word to overshadow a mild expansion Premium
The UK economy expanded by 1.3% in the final three months of 2021, as it overcame the Omicron covid variant-blow. In the first quarter of 2022, the world has been reeling from a protracted Russia-Ukraine war, with the British economy likely to be the worst-hit amid a trade shock.