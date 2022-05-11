After a parabolic start to 2022, Gold prices are finally undergoing the usual healthy correction as trader’s bank profits and assess the precious metals next big move.

Throughout the first quarter of this year, Gold prices have been on an absolute tear, rally from just under $1,800 an ounce to a high of $2,070 an ounce – just $5 short of an all-time high reached in August 2020.

Once again, these big market moves have presented savvy traders with a series of highly lucrative opportunities to profit from the rally as well as the huge price reversal that has subsequently followed.

Is the rally over? Not by a long shot!

Once you step back and take a look at the bigger picture, fundamentally, nothing has changed. Central banks across the world are engaged in a losing battle against red-hot inflation, which is now running at a multi-decade high and still rapidly accelerating.

At the same time, policy makers have come under pressure to roll out some of the most ‘aggressive’ rate hikes seen in over 22 years, prompting concerns about “stagflation” – a period of high inflation accompanied by a slowdown in economic growth – and eventual recession.

All of these comes against a backdrop of the largest war on European soil in almost 80-years and the return of Coronavirus to China.

Each and every one of these factors combined, will continue driving up demand for precious metals throughout the rest of 2022. Right now, this pull back presents an incredible opportunity for traders to increase their exposure in Gold at huge discount before prices takes off again. In my opinion, any substantial pullbacks should be viewed as buying opportunities.

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: