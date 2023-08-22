Share:

The primary and most notable source of downside risk in the economy continues to reside within the property sector. In July, there was a substantial 63% decrease in new housing starts compared to their levels in 2019, accompanied by a 34% decline in property sales. These concerning statistics are further exacerbated by disconcerting reports concerning Country Garden, China's largest real estate developer, and instances of trust companies defaulting on payments. As a result, investor apprehensions regarding potential risks in China's economic landscape have intensified. However, at the heart of this economic issue lies a fundamental lack of confidence, a complex challenge that cannot be easily alleviated solely through marginal adjustments to interest rates.

China's policy efforts are a perfect example of how " not " to boost confidence.

Policy easing announcements intended to invigorate market confidence have fallen short of their desired impact. Despite the significant implications of the July Politburo meeting, wherein a fresh perspective was adopted toward the property market by recognizing the notable shifts in supply-demand dynamics within the real estate sector, subsequent actions taken were only characterized by gradual and incremental measures to ease property-related regulations, limited primarily to select tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Regrettably, these measures have not reinvigorated property sales, especially as adverse reports surrounding Country Garden and trust companies have cast a shadow over risk sentiment. Although a surge was witnessed in the stock market during the week after the Politburo meeting, the lack of policy support has wiped out a good chunk of stock market gains.

The struggling housing market and its potential to adversely impact the real and financial sectors are commonly cited as the driving factors behind the downward correction observed in stocks. Although a government policy safety net has been implemented, the situation remains unresolved. Until more assertive policy measures are introduced to mitigate contagion risks effectively, Chinese stocks will likely stabilize within a lower trading range.

The issue of diminished confidence extends beyond the realm of equity investors alone. State-owned enterprise (SOE) investments saw a notable 12% year-on-year increase in the initial seven months of the current year. In contrast, investments from private-owned enterprises (POEs) experienced a concerning decline of 7% year-on-year. Despite the government's implementation of the comprehensive "28 measures" aimed at bolstering the confidence of private entrepreneurs and the numerous discussions held through roundtable forums, the sentiment within private businesses remains characterized by a distinct lack of optimism.

Even if the authorities unveiled a large-scale stimulus program centred on cash transfers or new infrastructure projects, it would not offset the economy's multifaceted challenges. These include pressures from the debt buildup (local government and corporate) over the last decade; the escalating trade war with the U.S.; 2021's tech/regulatory crackdown; and the ongoing property crisis.

As we have often stated of late, growth is no longer the top priority; technological self-sufficiency and financial stability have climbed up the list. Thus, the authorities face a much more difficult balancing act, so they will likely stick with their recent strategy of implementing targeted fiscal, monetary and supply-side measures.

Indeed, this was highlighted by the People's Bank of China's decision on Tuesday to ease monetary policy (15 bps lowered the 1-year medium-term lending facility rate to 2.50%) and by an array of measures announced late last month to boost the sale of household goods and electric vehicles and reverse course on the regulatory crackdown (i.e., by promoting fair competition between private and state-owned companies). Meanwhile, the authorities reiterated earlier this month that they would loosen buying restrictions for first-time homebuyers and those interested in purchasing a second house.

Nevertheless, the ongoing debate is whether China's authorities should turn to substantial targeted cash handouts to invigorate consumer confidence and expenditure. Despite the potential benefits of immediate multiplier effects, most China watchers consider this a remote possibility.

Potential recipients of cash handouts are likely to either save the money or use it to pay down existing debts rather than channel it into increased spending. This is further accentuated by the decline in house prices, contributing to a negative wealth effect wherein individuals are less inclined to spend.