Risk currencies eased off their highs this morning, while the safe-havens registered modest gains as investors saw a period of relative calm as an opportunity to profit-take following recent rallies.

Most major and emerging market currencies have appreciated against the traditional safe-haven US dollar and Japanese yen in the past week, leading to relatively stretched investor positioning. For the most part, concerns that supply constraints and rising inflation could enter the global economy into a period of slower growth have abated in the past few trading sessions. So far, we’ve not seen these concerns materialise in any meaningful fashion in macroeconomic data, and that is providing currency traders with a reason for optimism. Even the news out earlier in the week that China’s economic growth had slowed in the third quarter of the year was largely ignored by investors, who have continued to mostly favour higher risk assets, with the exception of this morning's modest correction.

There was very little economic news of note to report yesterday. Euro Area inflation data for September came in unrevised from the preliminary estimate, with the headline measure confirmed at a thirteen-year high 3.4%. The modest miss in the September UK inflation data on Wednesday had little impact on sterling, which continues to hover around a one-month high of 1.38 to the US dollar. Headline consumer prices rose by 3.1% year-on-year in September versus the 3.2% recorded in August, while the core rate slowed to 2.9% from 3.1%. Policymakers do, however, expect inflation to top 4% by the end of the year, and yesterday’s data is unlikely to change the MPC’s course. Futures markets are now fully pricing in a 15 basis point rate increase from the BoE when it next meets in two weeks time, and we think that an additional 25 basis point hike is now likely in February.

Aside from this afternoon’s weekly jobless claims data out of the US, which seldom leads to any significant volatility in FX, today looks set to be another rather quiet day in markets. Activity should pick up on Friday, with the release of a handful of tier-1 economic data releases across both sides of the Atlantic. Tomorrow morning’s UK retail sales print will be one of the last major data points before the Bank of England’s November meeting. The preliminary G3 PMIs for October will also be closely watched by currency traders. These should provide a good early indication as to whether we are likely to see any material impact on growth from the ongoing global supply shortages.