Subdued trading for the Bank Holiday Monday. We look to the single currency charts to decipher the bias on both the Euro and the US Dollar.
Currently in ‘no man's land’. There is scope for a move in either direction as we struggle for positioning. However, cypher patterns and potential Head and Shoulders formations suggest a topping pattern close to 1.2244-1.2251.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.22, shrugs off mixed Chinese data, ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.22, clinging to that level after recovering on Friday. Mixed Chinese PMIs and worries of US overheating are put aside as both the UK and the US are on holiday. Preliminary German CPI figures are due out later in the day.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.42 amid UK reopening concerns
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.42 in thin trading on the UK and US bank holidays. Investors are shrugging off concerns of an overheating US economy and worries that the final stage of the UK reopening could be delayed due to the spread of virus variants.
XAU/USD seems poised to prolong its recent positive momentum
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Friday and climbed back closer to multi-month tops. The market reaction to stronger than expected US inflation turned out to be short-lived. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and extended some support to the metal.
Dogecoin eyes 30% gains as it bounces off critical support
Dogecoin price is on a slow but steady downtrend, suggesting a lack of bullish momentum. However, its recent bounce from a key support barrier could restart the uptrend. If DOGE breaks below $0.213, it will invalidate the bullish narrative.
Four Drivers in the week ahead
After the US and UK holidays on Monday, there are four highlights in the week ahead. First, the RBA's meeting will receive more attention after the RBNZ signaled the likelihood of a rate hike in the second half of next year.