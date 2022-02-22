Outlook: Pricing in geopolitical risk is really very hard. We either have too few rules or too many, and past events are too few to deliver historical perspective. The sample is too small, so to speak. In Ukraine/Russia, we have exactly one previous case. The Russian invasion of Crimea and takeover took place in late Feb-March 2014. The euro fell from 1.3594 at the high in Jan to 1.2752 at the low in March but then recovered to 1.3698 at the high in June. (From there it fell again to a low of 1.0459 in March 2015, but we can hardly attribute that drop to Crimea.) The point is that a Russian invasion of a sovereign nation in Europe “should” drive the euro down, but it ain’t necessarily so.

This is a perfect time for perversity. We wonder, for example, whether the US equity market might not stage a mini-relief rally. Futures point that way. The flight to safe havens Swiss franc and yen already looks short-lived, too, presumably screwing up carry-trades. Why the AUD and NZD are so firm is a mystery when the CAD is not joining–so much for the “commodity currencies” label. And gold retreated from its new high over $1900–profit-taking, maybe.

See the calendar–it is expected to be overwhelmed by foreign affairs but we doubt it. We get US house prices, the PMIs, consumer confidence, the Richmond Fed, and some more Q4 GDP information later in the week. Some analysts say the PCE deflator revision at ween-end will be critical, but we already know it’s going to blow socks off. The question is whether there is anything here to change the probability of the first-rate hike in March being 50 bp instead of 25. The CME FedWatch tool shows that the latest bets have the probability of 50-75 np at 25%--and it was 58.9% a week ago. This implies a pullback in expectations that Mr. Bullard will get his preference.

This time is different, or maybe those are still the four most foolish words in finance. The last time Russia invaded Ukraine, the world was not ready. Ukraine was not ready. This time the move was signaled long in advance and while the West failed to do everything it could have done, it did some things, including ship arms and devise sanctions.

We will hear about the sanctions this week since Putin is hardly going to withdraw, but realistically, Putin doesn’t care about sanctions or hardships they will cause to Russian citizens. And Russian citizens are long accustomed to making sacrifices. They believe the Putin historical fiction that Ukraine really does belong to Russia and always did, preferring to forget the 1991 referendum in which Ukrainians voted for independence by 92.3%.

For the rest of the world, the one thing where Russia has an edge is palladium, 45.6% of the world supply. See the chart from Bloomberg. Oil, too, yes, but prices up around $100 have US frackers licking their chops. European gas prices may soar (again), but Russia needs the money, so maybe not. The total effect of sanctions is still far from being known.

That leaves us with parsing every word from any Fed. The next policy meeting is only 22 days away. At a guess, the Fed decision and talking points will be more of a driver than Russia of equities and FX.

About Ukraine: The holiday gave us three days to watch news tv and read about Ukraine/Russia. (The Britannica website is especially enthralling.) Who was right about Putin’s intentions is now mostly solved, but it remains to be seen how the west responds to intelligence about kill-lists and concentration camp plans now that invasion is a done deal.

We see two things worth noting. First, The Economist magazine chose a cover that shows Putin having painted himself into a corner. Can he hopscotch out with one long leg to Donbas–and then quit?

Second, we like the simple, direct comments of the former Polish foreign minister Rad Sikorsky on Sunday TV, who said Putin is not seeking changes in security agreements. He’s seeking Ukraine. The Nato story is a red herring. Ukraine cannot join Nato because Germany will always block it. The best deterrence is not diplomacy--it’s anti-tank missiles. Separately, a book review in the current issue of The Economist covers the history of sanctions. Conclusion: they hardly ever work.

Ukraine is doomed. Ukraine has been doomed hundreds of times throughout history. Hitler wanted Ukraine to avoid the loss of its food that hurt Germany’s efforts in WW I. A Nato official named Thierry Etienne Joseph Rotty has written that lack of food was indeed a critical reason for Germany’s defeat, but Germany couldn’t get good from Ukraine because “Agriculture in Ukraine had pretty much collapsed due to the war and the fact that most horses and cattle had been requisitioned by either the Russian or German Army. By late 1918, the Germans were short on transport as well, again mainly horse. Germans were requisitioning dogs as transport animals, that is how bad the situation was.” See what happens when you start looking into Ukraine? An endless chain of stories, most of them heart-breaking. Some historians say the war damage in Ukraine was more severe than anywhere in the world. The numbers don’t tell the story--Ukraine lost 5-7 million people in WW II, second only to Russia and Poland.

As for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Germany gave it up. It’s okay. The CEO of the Ukraine “gas transmission system” wrote to The Economist saying Germany does not need it. “If Germany were to double its imports of Russian gas in 2022, the existing east-west system could easily handle it and have spare capacity left. In fact, Germany can triple its imports of Russian gas he need for Nord Stream 2 still will not arise. “… we have no doubts that if Nord Stream 2 becomes operational, gas flows via Ukraine will be terminated and Gazprom will control all incoming gas pipelines into Europe.”

This seems to be true as an economic issue. Germany does not need Nord Stream 2. Politico writes that even Germany admits the additional capacity from Nord Stream 2 is not actually needed. “And therein lies the rub; Nord Stream 2 isn’t as much about creating additional capacity as it is about supplanting the main existing path for Russian gas to Europe that runs through Ukraine.” In other words, it’s a political issue.

“What’s more, the Nord Stream pipeline, with a combined capacity of 110 billion cubic meters of gas, was never about just the German market. The brainchild of Putin and former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (now a Gazprom executive) was always meant to serve broader northern European demand.

“Even accounting for such factors, however, critics say Nord Stream 2 is superfluous. They point to new sources of gas for Europe, from American LNG (liquified natural gas) to other pipelines, such as a TurkStream, a new pipeline running from Russia under the Black Sea to Turkey, where the gas can be sent to Europe. ‘The pipeline is politically problematic, unnecessary in terms of energy supply, too expensive and incompatible with EU energy and climate goals,’ Claudia Kemfert, a prominent German energy economist, wrote in a recent commentary.”

The German voter likes Nord Stream 2 because the Ukraine pipeline is leaky/sometimes unreliable (and needing billions in repairs) and they prefer the backstop of extra supplies. They had not yet come to the horrible realization that if they drop the Ukraine route and go with Nord Stream 2, they are at Russia’s mercy.

The current incarnation of sovereign Ukraine has a president and defense minister saying all the right things–idealistic, noble. And it’s true that the current crisis put a spine back into Nato after Trump all but crippled it. Nobody is asking the obvious question–why not bring Ukraine into the European Union and Nato, overnight? It’s the overnight part that makes it work. There are reasons, of course, but if often-bad-actors like Poland, Hungary and Turkey can be in, why not exceptions for Ukraine? Ukraine is not asking. Some news reports said Sweden and Finland are thinking of asking to join Nato, denied by both countries but with Finland saying it “will stand with its European allies and the US.”

Ukraine is the largest country in Europe. It seems silly for Albania and Montenegro to be Nato members but not Ukraine. None of them are anywhere near the North Atlantic, anyway. Of course neither was Afghanistan, a Nato-force action.

Tidbit: The only truly interesting story from the Olympics, aside from the state-sponsored digital wallet, is the nationality of gold medal winner Eileen Gu, who is a US citizen by birth but chose to compete under the Chinese flag. China gave her a passport despite not acknowledging dual citizenship (since 1980). So Gu has two passports and has not, apparently, given up her American citizenship. Reporters keep asking her and she keeps refusing to answer. We had thought nothing shows the US is a multi-cultural, multi-racial society like the mix of athletes at the Olympics, but this Problem is in a class by itself. (There is another Chinese-American who skated for China but that person lost.) The US does acknowledge dual citizenship. But should we allow our citizens to compete for other countries? And who is “we”? Do the Chinese approve of its citizens dying their hair blonde? And what the hell is the Russian Committee, apparently still doping its kids? But congratulations to Norway for the most medals, fair and square.

