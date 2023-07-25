S&P 500 correction didn‘t reach far, and bonds were back with more strength early in the session. Also the sectoral rotation leaned to the risk taking side as cyclicals with value were much stronger than defensives, and tech didn‘t get the lion‘s share of attention. Note how well financials and discretionaries were doing – my recent picks when talking the overly pessimistic view of consumer spending. The only fly in the ointment is late day weakness in bonds, and corresponding stock market decline into the close, which leaves stocks extended unless bonds catch up a bit today.
And that‘s not totally likely as tomorrow‘s rate hike virtual certainty triggers some prepositioning in bond yields (rising), USD (rising) and precious metals (still mostly down, and catching a bid only when Treasuries catch an intraday bid).
Keeping in mind Sunday discussed big picture:
(…) It‘s all about Fed tightening bets meeting soft landing estimates. Well, what estimates I say when LEIs are still in decline mode for 15 straight months, yield curve is inverted etc? Messing up with traditional timing models for late Q3 recession is the already a few times mentioned excess savings and highly expansive fiscal policy and various remnants of corona era policies, these all worked and work to prolong its arrival as also covered in the latest video. Yet at least a modest recession is unavoidable in my view – only its timing, severity and when the stock market gets that, are open questions.
And stocks don‘t seem likely to move into a powerful, 10%+ downswing any time soon – consolidation and volatility triggered chiefly by rotations out of tech, and somewhat communications and only select discretionaries (remember my words about the relative strength of the consumer, which doesn‘t make for a bearish XLY case) into my best 2H 2023 sectoral picks of energy, industrials, materials and financials with further improvements in defensives incl. healthcare.
Friday, this effect wasn‘t powerful enough to return S&P 500 to the opening values as tech gyrated too much. Big picture, that‘s what we can expect in stocks over the coming weeks, making for a traders‘ market as select sectors are more richly valued than others. Market breadth is though broadening beyond the Top 7 stocks, and that means a sizable downswing is unlikely when the guessing game of market‘s focus is whether Jul is the last hike or not. This rally can run still more into the extreme greed territory.
And accounting for return of inflation – what else to expect given rising oil prices and used car prices being as much the key disinflationary drivers as base effect?
(…) still robust job market together with strengthening oil prices later this year would work to bring up inflation to the 4.4 – 5% range in Dec 2023 – hardly a constellation that would allow the Fed to take its foot off the pedal (besides July, we have 1-2 rate hikes coming by Jan 2024 FOMC)
Yesterday‘s PMIs don‘t change the picture much – manufacturing improved but is still in recessionary territory, and services came in weaker but still expansionary. Consumer confidence isn‘t likely to take a hit today, and Richmond manufacturing isn‘t to provide us with a stunning reversal stopping LEIs from declining. Thus, risk assets can look to Friday‘s decelerating core PCE data for an upswing (dovish Fed is what markets are largely acting as having gotten already) – this and housing data before Friday, I talked amply in yesterday‘s video.
Let‘s move right into the charts – today‘s full scale article contains 4 of them.
Gold, Silver and miners
Relatively shallow correction in gold and silver is approaching its low point, miners are neutral already. Sunday‘s words still apply – gold held $1,960, and more backing and filling around this level is likely. Also, some selling pressure is still to play out before FOMC whatever it is preceded by.
Crude Oil
Crude oil again outdid expectations, but is now at tougher resistances spaced by approximately $2 apart - $78, $80 and $82.50. Oil stocks keep having an easier time rising now.
Copper fulfilled expectations, and had consolidated for a day at least a bit above $3.82 before rising above $3.86 – and this rise is happening before FOMC already as China stimulus news help.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1050 ahead of US data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to near 1.1050 in the European trading hours. Mixed IFO sentiment data from Germany weighs on the Euro, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot. US economic docket will feature consumer confidence data.
GBP/USD drops back below 1.2850, eyes on US confidence data
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.2850, having erased early gains in the European session. The pair is dragged down by a renewed uptick in the US Dollar, as markets turn cautious amid mounting recession worries and ahead of US data and key bank earnings reports.
Gold stays in daily range above $1,950
Gold continues to trade in a tight range above $1,950 on Tuesday as investors await consumer confidence data from the US. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield clings to small daily gains at around 3.9%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gain traction.
Dogecoin price surges on rumors about becoming payment tool at X
Dogecoin, the largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, is experiencing an increase in price and in other on-chain metrics such as social media dominance in light of Twitter’s rebranding to X.
NIO shares advance again Tuesday following Monday’s 11% spike
Nio (NIO) stock on Tuesday seems intent on giving back none of its 10.9% rally from Monday, which pushed the electric vehicle company to its highest price range since February.