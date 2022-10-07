Import prices in Germany jumped by 4.3% in August, dashing hopes of waning inflationary pressures. The year-on-year growth rate has accelerated from 28.9% to 32.7%, marking a new record since 1974 - another consequence of the single currency's weakness.
Retail sales for the same month declined by 1.3% m/m and 4.3% y/y on an inflation-adjusted basis. A logical reaction of consumers to the increase is to increase their purchases to spend the money before it loses its value. However, this theory is more suitable for periods of an economic boom in developed and poor developing countries with a high proportion of necessities in the consumer basket.
The persistence of the inflation shock, which can be seen in the development of import prices, may also be pushing the euro region's monetary watchdogs to accelerate their rate hikes.
The EURUSD, after an initial 35-pip slide following the German statistics package, returned to the upside, reaching new highs for the day above 0.98.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 0.9800 after NFP-inspired drop
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and advanced toward 0.9800 after having declined sharply in the early American session with the initial reaction to the US jobs report. In September, Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 263,000, surpassing the market expectation of 250,000.
GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 1.1100
Although GBP/USD managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses, it continues to trade in negative territory near 1.1100. The renewed dollar strength on upbeat labour market data from the US weighs on the pair, which remains on track to end the week little changed.
Gold bounces back, recovers above $1,700
Gold came under selling pressure and fell to a fresh daily low of $1,690.55 on Friday before recovering modestly. Following the upbeat labor market figures from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, weighing on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. The NFP could trigger a volatile episode that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.
TWTR falls as Musk saga continues
The will-he-won't-he saga appears to be nearing a conclusion, but it is not over the finish line yet. Market participants and investors look to be doubting the deal if the latest share price movements are anything to go by.