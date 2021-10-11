FX market

Over the course of the week, the US dollar remained strong, as it fluctuated around 1.16 vs. the EUR. The labor market report for September brought mixed signals for the Fed, as the unemployment rate decreased by more than expected, while non-farm payrolls landed below the market consensus. Although two regional central banks surprised the markets by raising interest rates this week, CEE currencies weakened. While the zloty appreciated to 4.55 vs. the EUR shortly after an earlier and more aggressive hike by the National Bank of Poland, the press conference of Governor Glapinski disappointed market expectations for further tightening, resulting in the EURPLN returning to 4.60. Moreover, the Polish Constitutional Court ruled that the constitution overrides some EU laws, intensifying the conflict over the rule of law. In Romania, political noise and the deteriorating pandemic situation offset the effects of the NBR hike. The Hungarian forint returned to 360 vs. the EUR, while the EURCZK remains locked slightly below 25.50. Finally, the National Bank of Serbia decided, in line with expectations, to keep the target rate stable, leaving the dinar unchanged.

LCY yields, Eurobond spreads

While the 10Y German Bund went up by around 5bp to -0.17% last week, the moves across the CEE region were more profound. The unexpected hike by the National Bank of Poland, and aggressive tightening being priced in by the markets, pushed both the short and the long end of the Polish LCY curve up. The 10Y yield increased by 20bp to above 2.4%, while the 2Y yield jumped by 45bp to almost 1.3%. The markets are currently pricing in another 40bp increase at the next MPC meeting and up to a 140bp increase by mid-2022. Apart from an earlier than expected hike, the Romanian government was toppled at the no-confidence vote, pushing the 10Y yield toward 4.75%. While the National Bank of Serbia kept the key rate stable at 1.0%, they increased the repo rate on the reverse repo auction by 13bp, de-facto tightening monetary conditions. We expect the NBS to remain on hold until the end of the year, but to continue using open market operations to affect monetary conditions. This week, we will likely see the last QE tender organized by the NBP given last week’s hike.

