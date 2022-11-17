Daily currency update
Price action through Wednesday calmed as markets adopted a more cautious approach, consolidating recent moves and avoiding any major value swings. Having eyed a break toward US$0.68 the AUD tracked lower through the overnight session marking intraday lows at US$0.6720 before finding support and creeping back toward US$0.6740. Markets largely ignored an upswing in domestic wages instead directing their focus to offshore stimuli. A stronger than anticipated US retail sales print and ongoing hawkish Fed commentary, coupled with concerns geopolitical tension may escalate after a Russian made missile missed its mark and landed in Poland, have prompted investors to pause and take stock of the risk on gains enjoyed through the last week. A tempering in risk appetite has seen the AUD underperform. Having found support on moves approaching $US0.6720 our attentions turn now to domestic unemployment data, US housing data, jobless claims and Fed commentary.
Key movers
In light of the recent surge in volatility price action across major currencies was relatively muted through trade on Wednesday as investors chose to take stock of recent moves, consolidating gains amid a modest souring in risk appetite. Equity markets shifted lower and the USD appeared to consolidate its recent sharp decline with the DXY index little changed through the last 24 hours. The Euro extended its break above parity testing a move above €1.04. The GBP extended its recent advance pushing back above £1.19 after a stronger than expected CPI print. UK price pressures remain elevated with headline CPI printing much higher than anticipated. Annual inflation accelerated to 11.1% its highest level in more than 4 decades. While an increase in gas and electricity prices is largely to blame, underlying inflation remains concerningly elevated with core inflation running up to 6.5% y/y. The surprise uptick has prompted investors to price in another 75 point Bank of England rate hike next month, despite warning from BoE Governor Bailey the market was overpricing the monetary policy tightening schedule. Our attentions turn now to US housing data and jobless claims while commentary from key Fed officials and the UK chancellors Autumn Statement set to add some colour and direction.
Expected ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.6680 – 0.6820 ▼
- AUD/EUR: 0.6420 – 0.6520 ▼
- GBP/AUD: 1.7480 – 1.7820 ▲
- AUD/NZD: 1.0920 – 1.1020 ▼
- AUD/CAD: 0.8930 – 0.9020 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD depressed below 0.6700 as concerns weigh
AUD/USD lost ground on Thursday and trades at around 0.6680, as the greenback benefited from a persistent risk-averse environment. Wall Street edged lower, but once again, losses were limited.
EURUSD comfortable around 1.0360
The EURUSD pair is little changed for a fourth consecutive day, although holding on to modest weekly gains. US Dollar found support on strengthening yields but remained on the back foot despite a dismal market mood.
Gold’s corrective decline underway, support at around $1,750
Gold is down for a second consecutive day, nearing the weekly low posted. The American Dollar has been rising since the day started, gathering additional momentum early in the US session as Treasury bond yields ticked north.
Shiba Inu might be setting up for a 40% decline
Shiba Inu price shows reasons to be concerned during the third trading week of November. SHIB breaching new yearly lows could result from the current bearish technicals. Key levels have been defined to gauge SHIB's next potential move.
Sunak seeks to minimise recession, although outlook remains bleak
A mixed Autumn statement brought spending alongside tax hikes, with a squeeze on real incomes bringing concern ahead of a difficult 2023. Chancellor provides a bleak outlook as real income looks set to suffer. Sterling suffers as economic reality hits home.