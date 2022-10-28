We tentatively conclude that peak yield was probably reached in October and that long yields could retreat in 2023 as inflation expectations fall slightly and the anticipated recession unfolds. However, the trend is still likely to be up for central bank rates from both the ECB and the US Federal Reserve. In the coming months, long yields will likely be particularly dependent on how inflation figures develop. We will also be keeping and ear open for announcements from the ECB about any upcoming halt to reinvestments (QT).
