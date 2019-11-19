President Donald Trump, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met for a policy discussion at the White House yesterday in what the President described as “A very good and cordial meeting.”

“At the President's invitation, Chair Powell met with the President and the Treasury Secretary Monday morning at the White House to discuss the economy, growth, employment and inflation,” noted a brief statement from the Fed after the White House meeting.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly criticized the central bank and Mr. Powell for not aggressively cutting rates. Most recently in a speech at the Economic club of New York last week, Mr. Trump said the Fed was inhibiting US growth by not adopting the eurozone expedient of negative rates.

“Give me some of that money, I want some of that money,” said Mr. Trump in his speech.

Even though the US central bank has reduced the base rate by 0.75% this year, taking the upper target from 2.50% to 1.75%, to counter the threat to the long-running US expansion from the US-China trade war, Mr. Trump has occasionally suggested he might remove Mr. Powell.

Fed Funds

FXStreet

As the head of an independent agency the Federal Reserve Chairman reports to Congress and not the President whose legal authority to fire the Fed Chairman is in serious doubt.

In the past Mr. Powell, has not responded to the Presidents criticism directly referring to the central bank’s Congressional mandates on employment and price stability as his and the governors only guidance.

“We look exclusively at the data and research...We don't consider political factors in what we do,” said Mr. Powell in Congressional testimony last week.

“He did not discuss his expectations for monetary policy, except to stress that the path of policy will depend entirely on incoming information that bears on the outlook for the economy.” The bank “…will set monetary policy, as required by law, to support maximum employment and stable prices and will make those decisions based solely on careful, objective and non-political analysis,” concluded the Fed statement.

In his comments before the Joint Economic Committee Mr. Powell said he expected rates to be unchanged at the December FOMC meeting based on current information.

The fed funds futures place the chance for a continuation of present policy at 99.3%. The odds for a rate cut of at least 0.25% do not reach 50% until the June 10th meeting and are 69.9% favoring one cut or more by the end of next year.

The Fed’s own Projections Materials issued in September place the December 2020 fed funds rate at 1.9%, down from 2.1% in the June projections. A new set of projections will be released at the December 10th-11th FOMC meeting.

Markets were unmoved by the White house meeting with the dollar losing ground on concerns that the US-China trade talks that are supposed to be finishing the agreement promised in October by both countries will be successful. The Dow closed at a record yesterday though charting about 100 lower as of this writing, (11:20 EST)