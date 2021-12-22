US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 96.385.

Energies: Feb '22 Crude is Up at 71.43.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Up 6 ticks and trading at 161.31.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 34 ticks Lower and trading at 4632.00.

Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1789.70. Gold is 10 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Shanghai exchange. Europe is trading mainly Higher as well with the exception of the London and Milan exchanges which are lower at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

CB Consumer Confidence is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Existing Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Final GDP q/q is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Final GDP Price Index q/q is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 years (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8:20 AM EST. The ZN hit a High around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:20 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 8:20 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 25 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that they may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 12/21/21

S&P - Mar 2022 - 12/21/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Lower, and this usually represents an Upside bias. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow gained 561 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market

Commentary

On Monday we witnessed a huge drop in the market based on political news out of DC. It would only stand to reason that we would see a rebound on Tuesday and in fact, we did. The Dow alone gained 561 points and the other indices fared well also. The announcement that President Joe Biden was ordering an additional 500 million Covid 19 testing kits didn't hurt matters either. Today we have Existing Homes Sales out at 10 AM EST as well as Crude Oil Inventories which is usual for a Wednesday. Oil prices have been dropping of late and this is good news for consumers and the economy in general. Let us hope that continues...