Notes/Observations

- European risk-on appetite emerges as earnings season kicks off. EU indices are +0.3-2.0% while bond yields slip. Commodities continue to track lower.

- Italy and Poland Jun CPI finals effectively unchanged from prelims, while Poland Central Bank Gov Kotecki warned that Poland will experience 'textbook stagflation' and inflation rising to >20% in Jan.

- In politics, Italian consultations between party leaders are expected to take place over next few days, creating more uncertainty among the bloc, highlighting the need for ECB to deliver on their anti-fragmentation tool.

- Biden continues his middle-east trip after pushing Iran on nuclear deal yesterday and plans to discuss oil with Saudi Arabia in an attempt to alleviate the energy crisis.

- Hang Seng closed lower after China GDP contracted -2.6% QoQ. Rest of Asia was mixed. US futures point to a green opening at the present time. Safe haven: Gold -0.3%, DXY 0.0%; Commodity: Brent +0.7%, WTI +0.3%, Copper -1.3%, UK Nat Gas -7.1%; Speculative: BTC +5.8%, ETH +11.8%.

- Looking ahead: Banking sector earnings continue during US pre-market, expecting BlackRock, Citigroup, US Bancorp and Wells Fargo.

Asia

- China Q2 GDP Q/Q: -2.6% v -2.0%e; Y/Y: 0.4% v 1.2%e.

- China Jun Industrial Production Y/Y: 3.9% v 4.0%e.

- China Jun Retail Sales Y/Y: 3.1% v 0.3%e.

- China Jun YTD Fixed Urban Assets Y/Y: 6.1% v 6.0%e.

- China Jun Surveyed Jobless Rate: 5.5% v 5.7%e.

- China Monthly 1-year Medium-Term Lending Facility Rate Setting unchanged.

- New Zealand Jun Manufacturing PMI registered its 1st contraction in 10 months (49.7 v 52.6 prior).

- China National Bureau of Statistics (NBS): Downward pressure on the domestic economy rose substantially during Q2; Foundation for sustained economic recovery is 'not solid'; Challenges in achieving full year GDP target.

Europe

- Italy PM Draghi tried to resign noting that the Five Star Party's non-participation in confidence vote 'was very significant from a political point of view’. Italy president Mattarella rejects PM Draghi's resignation; Asked Draghi to address parliament to 'gauge political situation' PM Draghi to face a vote of confidence on July 20th.

Americas

- Fed’s Bullard (voter, hawk) stated that would favor of raising the policy interest rate by 75bps in July; Did not support raising the policy interest rate by 100bps for now.

- Fed's Waller (hawk, voter) stated that market pricing in 100 bps might be "getting ahead of themselves"; To go above 75 bps at July meeting would need to assess the data over the next couple of weeks.

- Senator Manchin (D-WV): Will not support any new climate spending or tax increases.

- Bank of Canada (BOC) Gov Macklem stated that its aim was to raise rates quickly up to 'at least the top, or somewhat about the top' of the neutral range.

Energy

- President Biden in Saudi Arabia.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +1.11% at 411.02, FTSE +1.29% at 7,130.45, DAX +1.94% at 12,762.71, CAC-40 +0.88% at 5,967.26, IBEX-35 +1.31% at 7,906.88, FTSE MIB +1.81% at 20,926.00, SMI +0.39% at 10,842.10, S&P 500 Futures +0.38%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices opened higher across the board and advanced into the green as the session progressed; sectors among those leading higher include utilities and health care; laggard sectors include consumer discretionary and financials; Ericsson receives approval to complete acquisition of Vonage; Axa to sell its life and pension portfolio to Athora; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Blackrock, Investor, Wells Fargo and CitiGroup.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Burberry [BRBY.UK] -6.5% (trading update), TomTom [TOM2.NL] +8.5% (earnings), DCC plc [DCC.UK] +1% (trading update), Richemont [CFR.CH] -5% (trading update).

- Industrials: Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings [AML.UK] -3% (confirms capital raise).

- Technology: DKSH Holding [DKSH.CH] -4.5% (earnings).

Speakers

- Treasury Sec Yellen stated that G-20 should avoid export restrictions and stockpiling which drives up prices. Fiscal support should be targeted at those most in need, rather than blank subsidies that are regressive and costly. Some developing countries might benefit form forex intervention in some cases but not to create unfair competitive advantage.

- Indonesia Central Bank Gov Warjiyo stated that saw the risk of stagflation and global financial turbulence.

- US official noted that it was not expecting Saudi Arabia to immediately boost oil output; Eyeing next OPEC+ meeting.

Currencies/Fixed income

- USD steady in quiet trading ahead of Jun retail sales data. Greenback not giving back too much ground despite several Fed officials downplaying speculation of a possible 100bps move later this month. Greenback seen aided by its safe-haven status while further appreciation might come from the market raising its interest rate rise expectations for the Fed.

- EUR/USD holding above parity. Focus turning to next week’s ECB meeting. ECB to raise key policy rates by 25bps and indicate the possibility of a larger hike in September. The most interesting topic will be the new anti-fragmentation tool, where more information is expected.

- Focus on Italian politics as PM Draghi will address the parliament next week after he tried to resign. Analysts noted that an Italian snap election could cause the 10-year BTP-Bund yield spread to widen by 50-70 basis (currently around 220bps). The Italian political risk has added pressure on ECB to deliver its anti-fragmentation tool.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands May Trade Balance: €5.5 v €4.6B prior (revised from €4.1B).

- (FI) Finland May GDP Indicator Y/Y: 2.5% v 4.2% prior.

- (FI) Finland May Final Retail Sales Volume Y/Y: -4.3% v -5.1% prelim.

- (EU) EU27 Jun New Car Registrations: -15.4% v -11.2% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Jun PPI M/M: 2.0% v 1.5% prior; Y/Y: 35.2% v 37.3% prior.

- (ES) Spain May House transactions Y/Y: 27.7% v 11.9% prior.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 71.3K v 69.4K tons prior.

- (PL) Poland Jun Final CPI M/M: 1.5% v 1.5% prelim; Y/Y: 15.5% v 15.6% prelim.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e July 8th (RUB): 14.28T v 14.17T prior.

- (IT) Italy Jun Final CPI M/M: 1.2% v 1.2% prelim; Y/Y: 8.0% v 8.0% prelim; CPI Index (ex-tobacco): # v 110.6 prior.

- (IT) Italy Jun Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 1.2% v 1.2% prelim; Y/Y: 8.5% v 8.5% prelim.

- (IT) Italy May General Government Debt: €2.756T v €2.759T prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Trade Balance (seasonally adj):-€26.0B v -€35.0Be; Trade Balance NSA (unadj): -€26.3B v -€32.4B prior.

- (IS) Iceland Jun International Reserves (ISK): 881B v 860B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- None seen.

Looking ahead

- (NG) Nigeria Jun CPI Y/Y: 18.5%e v 17.7% prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (IN) India to sell combined INR320B in 2027, 2028, 2036 and 2051 bonds.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.2B in I/L 2029, 2033 and 2038 Bonds.

- 06:00 (FI) ECB’s Rehn (Finland).

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £3.5B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£1.0B, £1.5B and £1.0B respectively).

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).

- 07:00 (IL) Israel Jun CPI M/M: 0.4%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 4.5%e v 4.1% prior.

- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e July 8th: No est v $588.3B prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) July Empire Manufacturing: -2.0e v -1.2 prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jun Advance Retail Sales M/M: +0.9%e v -0.3% prior; Retail Sales (ex-auto) M/M: 0.7%e v 0.5% prior; Retail Sales (ex-auto/gas): 0.1%e v 0.1% prior; Retail Sales (control group): 0.3%e v 0.0% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jun Import Price Index M/M: 0.7%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 11.4%e v 11.7% prior; Import Price Index (ex- petroleum) M/M: +0.2%e v -0.1% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jun Export Price Index M/M: 1.2%e v 2.8% prior; Y/Y: 19.9%e v 18.9% prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada May Wholesale Trade Sales M/M: +2.0%e v -0.5% prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada May Int'l Securities Transactions (CAD): No est v 22.2B prior.

- 08:45 (US) Fed’s Bostic.

- 09:00 (CA) Canada Jun Existing Home Sales M/M: -4.8%e v -8.6% prior.

- 09:00 (IT) Bank of Italy (BOI) Quarterly Economic Bulletin.

- 09:15 (US) Jun Industrial Production M/M: 0.1%e v 0.1% prior (revised from 0.2%); Capacity Utilization: 80.8%e v 80.8% prior (revised from 79.0%); Manufacturing Production: -0.1%e v -0.1% prior.

- 10:00 (US) July Preliminary University of Michigan Confidence: 50.0e v 50.0 prior.

- 10:00 (US) May Business Inventories: 1.4%e v 1.2% prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia May Manufacturing Production Y/Y: 40.8%e v 13.5% prior; Industrial Production Y/Y: No est v 9.1% prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia May Retail Sales Y/Y: 27.5%e v 23.3% prior.

- 11:00 (PE) Peru May Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) Y/Y: 2.5%e v 3.7% prior.

- 11:00 (PE) Peru Jun Unemployment Rate: No est v 7.2% prior.

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.