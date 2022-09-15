Notes/Observations

- US White House announced a statement that a tentative agreement had been reached between rail companies and unions to ensure the critical rail system is working and avoids disruption to the economy.

- European markets in general are in a lull after recent ECB decision and US CPI/PPI data while looking ahead to upcoming catalysts later in the session from US jobless claims, Empire Manufacturing and Philadelphia business outlook, as well as a meeting between China Pres Xi and Russian Pres Putin.

- Inflationary indicators continued to surprise to the upside as France Final Aug CPI revised slightly higher to a record level since the Euro launched, Denmark PPI ticked higher for MoM and YoY readings compared to last month, Poland Aug Final CPI inline with prelim at 20-year highs of 16.1% YoY. In the UK, BoE inflation attitudes survey came in higher for next 12 months at 4.9% v 4.6% in prior survey.

- Reminder that UK BoE Interest Rate Decision at 07:00 ET has been postponed by exactly 1-week due to the death of the Queen.

- Asia closed mixed with Shanghai composite underperforming at -1.2%. EU indices are mostly higher +0.2-0.6%, with bond yields also higher. US futures are flat%. Gold -0.8%, DXY 0.0%; Commodity: Brent +0.3%, WTI +0.3%, UK Nat Gas +8.3%; Crypto: BTC -1.2%, ETH 0.0%.

Asia

- New Zealand Q2 GDP Q/Q: 1.7% v 1.0%e; Y/Y: 0.4% v 0.0%e.

- Australia Sept Consumer Inflation Expectation: 5.4% v 5.9% prior.

- Australia Aug Employment Change: +33.5K v +35Ke; Unemployment Rate: 3.5% v 3.4%e.

- Japan Aug Trade Balance: -¥2.82T v -¥2.385Te (Largest deficit on record); Exports Y/Y: 22.1% v 24.1%e; Imports Y/Y: 49.9% v 46.9%e.

- China PBoC Monthly 1-year MLF setting leaves rate at 2.75%.

Taiwan

- US Senate panel said to have passed the Taiwan Policy Act which provides $6.5B to fund weapons and other support for country.

Europe

- ECB’s Holzmann (Austria, hawk) stated that interest rates would be higher a year from now; Stagflation was possible in the Euro Zone.

- ECB's Kazaks (Latvia, hawk) stated that ECB migh thave to continue raising rates beyond Feb to get inflation back to its 2% target.

- Outgoing Italy PM Draghi said to be preparing a new energy aid package to help families and businesses worth about €13.5B.

- Sweden PM Andersson announced she would resign after losing close election; The preliminary election result is clear enough to draw conclusions.

Americas

- President Biden said to be pushing rail companies and unions to reach an agreement ahead of Friday deadline. Biden also said to be exploring executive action.

- Amtrak to cancel all of its long-distance trains starting Thursday ahead of potential fright rail shutdown.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.40% at 419.18, FTSE +0.53% at 7,315.53, DAX +0.30% at 13,067.02, CAC-40 +0.01% at 6,223.13, IBEX-35 +0.27% at 8,077.60, FTSE MIB +0.11% at 22,437.00, SMI +0.61% at 10,820.30, S&P 500 Futures -0.01%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board but faded some of the gains through the early part of the session; sectors among those leading to the upside include financials and telecom; lagging sectors include real estate and utilities; consumer discretionary sector under pressure following disappointing results from H&M; reportedly Atlantia to sell its stake in Hochtief; TotalEnergies sells its’s stake in Sarsang oilfiled; focus on outcome of Putin-Xi meeting, potential announcements with von der Leyen in Ukraine; corporate events expected during the upcoming US session include earnings from Adobe and Danaher’s Investor Day.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: H&M [HMB.SE] -1.5% (earnings), Wizz Air [WIZZ.UK] +3% (exercises option to acquire Airbus jets), Wickes Group [WIX.UK] +12% (earnings), THG Holdings [THG.UK] -20% (earnings; outlook cut).

- Consumer staples: Hilton Food Group [HFG.UK] -31% (earnings; outlook).

- Energy: Shell [SHEL.UK] +0.5% (new CEO).

- Financials: Banco Santander [SAN.ES] +3%, BBVA [BBVA.ES] +2% (reports on correction of windfall taxes in Spain).

- Healthcare: Novartis [NOVN.CH] -0.5% (investigation).

Speakers

- ECB's De Guindos (Spain) stated that the region was facing a challenging outlook; price pressures continued to strengthen and broaden.

- ECB's Makhlouf (Ireland) stated that raising interest rate was absolutely necessary as inflation was undesirably high in region.

- UK govt said to insist grace periods to remain in place on Northern Ireland Protocol in its today's response to EU legal proceeding.

- US and EU said to be stepping up pressure on Turkey to stop facilitating Russian sanctions evasion, with focus on Turkish banks adopting Russia’s domestic payment system, Mir.

- Romania Central Bank official Popa stated that it was not finished with rate hike cycle; Its next rate move was hard to predict.

- Philippines Central Bank Aug Minutes noted that 2023 and 2024 GDP growth could be below 6.5%. Downward revision due to slower-than-expected 2Q growth.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD holding onto recent gains ahead of next week FOMC rate decision. Dealers continue to bet that the Fed would become even more aggressive next week in its battle to curb inflation. Currently there is a 20% change of a 100bps rate hike.

- USD/JPY at 143.60 as some doubts circulated that any FX intervention by the BOJ would have much lasting impact.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands Aug Unemployment Rate: 3.8% v 3.6% prior.

- (FI) Finland July GDP Indicator Y/Y: 1.5% v 1.0% prior.

- (FI) Finland July Final Retail Sales Volume Y/Y-4.5% v -4.9% prelim.

- (DE) Germany Aug Wholesale Price Index M/M: +0.1% v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: 18.9% v 19.5% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Aug PPI M/M: 3.7% v 1.4% prior; Y/Y: 37.6% v 35.0% prior.

- (NO) Norway Aug Trade Balance (NOK): 197.7B v 153.3B prior (record surplus).

- (FR) France Aug Final CPI M/M: 0.5% v 0.4% prelim; Y/Y: 5.9% v 5.8% prelim; CPI (ex-tobacco) Index: 112.63 v 112.52e.

- (FR) France Aug Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.5% v 0.4% prelim; Y/Y: 6.6% v 6.5% prelim.

- (PL) Poland Aug Final CPI M/M: 0.8%v 0.8% prelim; Y/Y: 16.1% v 16.1% prelim.

- (TR) Turkey Aug Central Gov't Budget Balance (TRY): +3.6B v -64.0B prior.

- (UK) BOE 12-month Inflation Expectation Survey: 4.9% v 4.6% prior.

- (IT) Italy July General Government Debt: €2.771T v €2.768T prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone July Trade Balance (seasonally adj): -€40.3B v -€32.0Be v -€30.8B prior; Trade Balance NSA (unadj-€34.0B v -€24.6B prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Q2 Labour Costs Y/Y: 4.0% v 4.2% prior.

- (IS) Iceland Aug International Reserves (ISK): 898B v 879B prior.

- (GR) Greece Q2 Unemployment Rate: 12.4% v 13.8% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €4.17B vs. €3.5-4.5B indicated range in 2025, 2027 and 2030 SPGB bonds.

- Sold €863M in 2.15% Oct 2025 SPGB bond; Avg Yield: +1.875% v -0.421% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.80x v 2.17x prior (Dec 20th 2021).

- Sold €2.065B in 0.00% Jan 2027 SPGB bond; Avg Yield: 2.228% v 1.754% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.85x v 1.75x prior (July 21st 2022).

- Sold €1.246B in 0.50% Apr 2030 SPGB bonds; Avg Yield: 2.510% v 0.429% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.18x v 1.91x prior.

- (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) sold total €9.998B vs. €9.0-10.0B indicated range in 2027, 2028 and 2029 bonds.

- Sold €2.699B in 0.00% Feb 2027 Oat; Avg Yield: 1.84% v 0.88% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.68x v 2.49x prior (Apr 21st 2022).

- Sold €4.524B in 0.75% Feb 2028 Oat; Avg Yield: 1.96% v 1.27% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.65x v 2.57x prior (Aug 18th 2022).

- Sold €2.775B in 0.00% Nov 2029 Oat; Avg Yield: +2.01% v -0.18% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.06x v 2.65x prior.

- (SE) Sweden sold total SEK325M vs. SEK500M indicated in 2027 and 2039 I/L Bonds.

- (IE) Ireland Debt Agency (NTMA sold €750M vs. €750M indicated in 3-month Bills; Avg Yield: 0.850%% v 0.050% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.7x v 2.0x prior.

Looking ahead

- (NG) Nigeria Aug CPI Y/Y: 20.5%e v 19.6% prior.

- 05:15 (ES) ECB's De Guindos (Spain, neutral).

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 12-month Bills.

- 05:50 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €0.75-1.25B in inflation-linked bonds (Oatei).

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland July Trade Balance: No est v €4.9B prior.

- 06:55 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (CZ) Czech Republic to sell 1-month Bills.

- 07:00 (UK) Bank of England (BOE) postponed scheduled Interest Rate Decision (due to recent death of Queen).

- 07:00 (PT) ECB's Centeno (Portugal, neutral).

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil July Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) M/M: 0.3%e v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 2.6%e v 3.1% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Sept Empire Manufacturing: -12.8e v -31.3 prior.

- 08:30 (US) Sept Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook: 2.5e v 6.2 prior.

- 08:30 (US) Aug Advance Retail Sales M/M: -0.1%e v 0.0% prior; Retail Sales (Ex-Auto) M/M: 0.0%e v +0.4% prior; Retail Sales (ex-auto/gas): 0.5%e v 0.7% prior; Retail Sales (control group): 0.5%e v 0.8% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Aug Import Price Index M/M: -1.3%e v -1.4% prior; Y/Y: 7.7%e v 8.8% prior; Import Price Index (ex- petroleum) M/M: -0.6%e v -0.7% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Aug Export Price Index M/M: -1.1%e v -3.3% prior; Y/Y: 12.5%e v 13.1% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 227Ke v 222K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.48Me v 1.473M prior.

- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e Sept 9th: No est v $561.9B prior.

- 09:00 (CA) Canada Aug Existing Home Sales M/M: -1.6%e v -5.3% prior.

- 09:15 (US) Aug Industrial Production M/M: 0.0%e v 0.6% prior; Capacity Utilization: 80.2%e v 80.3% prior; Manufacturing Production: -0.1%e v +0.7% prior.

- 10:00 (US) July Business Inventories: 0.6%e v 1.4% prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 11:00 (PE) Peru July Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) Y/Y: 2.7%e v 3.4% prior.

- 11:00 (PE) Peru Aug Unemployment Rate: 6.7%e v 6.8% prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia July Manufacturing Production Y/Y: 7.8%e v 12.3% prior; Industrial Production Y/Y: No est v 8.8% prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia July Retail Sales Y/Y: 12.0%e v 17.2% prior.

- 11:30 (IL) Israel Aug CPI M/M: -0.1%e v +1.1% prior; Y/Y: 4.8%e v .2% prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-Week and 8-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 2 Year Bonds.

- 17:00 (KR) South Korea Aug Export Price Index M/M: No est v -2.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v 16.3% prior; Import Price Index M/M: No est v -0.9% prior; Y/Y: No est v 27.9% prior.

- 18:30 (NZ) New Zealand Aug Manufacturing PMI: No est v 52.7 prior.

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea Aug Unemployment Rate: 3.0%e v 2.9% prior.

- 20:30 (SG) Singapore Aug Non-Oil Domestic Exports M/M: -3.0%e v +1.4% prior; Y/Y: 8.3%e v 7.0% prior; Electronic Exports Y/Y: No est v 10.3% prior.

- 21:30 (CN) China Aug New Home Prices M/M: No est v -0.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v -0.9% prior.

- 22:00 (CN) China Aug YTD Residential Property Sales Y/Y: No est v -31.4% prior.

- 22:00 (CN) China Aug Industrial Production Y/Y: 3.8%e v 3.8% prior; YTD Y/Y: 3.6%e v 3.5% prior.

- 22:00 (CN) China Aug Retail Sales Y/Y: 3.2%e v 2.7% prior; YTD Y/Y: +0.2%e v -0.2% prior.

- 22:00 (CN) China Aug Fixed Urban Assets YTD Y/Y: 5.5%e v 5.7% prior.

- 22:00 (CN) China Aug YTD Property Investment Y/Y: -7.0%e v -6.4% prior.

- 22:00 (CN) China Aug Surveyed Jobless Rate: 5.4%e v 5.4% prior.

- 22:35 (CN) China to sell 50-year Upsized Bond.

- 22:35 (CN) China to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 23:00 (KR) South Korea July M2 Money Supply M/M: No est v 0.3% prior; "L" Money Supply M/M: No est v -0.2% prior.

- 23:00 (NZ) New Zealand Aug Non-Resident Bond Holdings: No est v 58.6% prior.