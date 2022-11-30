Futures pointing towards a higher open today as participants remain fixated on the Fed speech due in the afternoon today. Asian markets except for Nikkei closed higher and most of Europe is ticking higher based off lowered inflation readings in the Eurozone. Oil prices are holding higher as the 10Y yield drops 0.016% to 3.729%. ADP reported that private employers added 239K jobs in October which is a strong number. Initial reaction with futures was to the upside as participants digest the nature of this news release. We have gapped up above 10 points at the time of this writing hence not significant in terms of a shock-and-awe effect. Overnight participation is mixed on relatively muted volume as the premarket saw some sustained participation only into the European open. For today and owing to the breadth of economic data, I’ve added the days calendar.

Trade ideas with focus on economic data for the short-term market participant.

The long trade idea will hold substance only if we can hold above 3949.50 below which there are no long trades for the intraday. The ideal long entry therefore will use the UNL as a pivot point with that hold above price point as a stop while looking for 3990 as a potential profit target. Advising intraday participants to close active positions ahead of the Fed speech today. The ideal short trade is active as a swing trade and for a shorter timeframe, initiates at 3992.50 for today with an extra wide stop for protection at 4006.25. This trade defines the short-term trend in overseas markets and seeks out a target of 3921.75. Bears will need a concerted effort today to pull this off.

Economic calendar of events

Key levels

Support and resistance for the intraday

Chart