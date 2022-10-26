In the economic calendar of events the strikingly important one is EIA report on WTI Crude inventory. Ahead of that we have goods trade balance combined with wholesale inventories ahead of the open and new home sales halfway into the initial balance period at 10 am. We have central banks of Japan and China shedding the dollar holding in order to support their falling currencies and this is leading to the dollar pulling back handsomely. At the time of this writing the USD index was trading just a tad bit over 10.28 having made a low of 109.938 in the ON session.

There is fib support at 3821 today. If participants look beyond yesterdays’ tech earnings, the price range to take a potential long trade would be between 3821~3832.50 with a stop just below S2 at 3810 while looking for 3890.25 for a potential profit target. If you are in a long trade, recognize that R2 is at 3886.50 and often times serves as a plug for breakout traders.

Gap lower today following the not so encouraging earnings announcements from Microsoft and Alphabet from yesterday. While the reactionary trade supported of course with earnings options activity was punishing for both these names, Microsoft has witnessed a steeper liquidation after the announcement falling over 6.35% on a close basis from yesterday. While in the bigger scheme of things this can be viewed as not being entirely worrisome, experts and analysts note and correctly opine that some of the core business segments in both these organizations struggled to make their numbers which is not so healthy. I am sure the price activity today will be reflective of this as bulls and bears fight for control. Overnight futures price action appears to forge the fact that we will likely gap down from settlement today and participants appear to be net short the futures right after the settlement since we have not jumped up above that settlement number yet.

