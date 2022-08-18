Overnight profile for today is nicely spread across the breadth of the prior session so value remains contained without departures to the up or downside from the Asian or European sessions. The reactionary trades off the Fed meeting minutes lasted a good 45 minutes and then participants sold the spike immediately following after digesting the entire contents of the minutes. The ONL however, steered clear of the RTH low so we appear primed for a bid off the session open for today. FOMC meeting minutes was indicative of the voting participants seeing risks in both raising interest rates too high and not high enough. In my opinion, sentiment has surely come down on the scale of negativity however it would be premature to say outright that things are overall bullish. We still have a lot of constraints, lots of uncertainty, and recessionary profit conditions in the horizon with the status quo. The yields on the 10Y T-note declined 0.035%. In commodity markets, Brent crude, rose 1.4% to $94.89 a barrel, slowing down on the recent downtrend for the month to less than 9%. The possibility of weakening demand and additional supplies have dragged on crude prices in recent weeks. In precious metals, Gold prices edged up 0.4%.

Ideas for trade positioning for the intraday market participant

The long trade is better if taken at 4274.25 with a stop at 4265.75 while looking for 4317.25 as a profit target.

The short trade will be better taken on a failure of the market’s attempt to take out R2 convincingly. Use a 10-point stop on this short trade at 4318.25 while looking for S1 or 4266.75 as a potential profit target.

In the economic calendar today Philly Mfg shows the diffusion index returning to positive territory for August after two consecutive months of negative readings showing that this economy isn’t quite recessionary just yet. Weekly unemployment was down 2K from last week as well after revisions to the prior week numbers. We have housing data coming up after the open.

Key levels

Support and resistance for the intraday

Chart