Overnight profile for today is nicely spread across the breadth of the prior session so value remains contained without departures to the up or downside from the Asian or European sessions. The reactionary trades off the Fed meeting minutes lasted a good 45 minutes and then participants sold the spike immediately following after digesting the entire contents of the minutes. The ONL however, steered clear of the RTH low so we appear primed for a bid off the session open for today. FOMC meeting minutes was indicative of the voting participants seeing risks in both raising interest rates too high and not high enough. In my opinion, sentiment has surely come down on the scale of negativity however it would be premature to say outright that things are overall bullish. We still have a lot of constraints, lots of uncertainty, and recessionary profit conditions in the horizon with the status quo. The yields on the 10Y T-note declined 0.035%. In commodity markets, Brent crude, rose 1.4% to $94.89 a barrel, slowing down on the recent downtrend for the month to less than 9%. The possibility of weakening demand and additional supplies have dragged on crude prices in recent weeks. In precious metals, Gold prices edged up 0.4%.
Ideas for trade positioning for the intraday market participant
-
The long trade is better if taken at 4274.25 with a stop at 4265.75 while looking for 4317.25 as a profit target.
-
The short trade will be better taken on a failure of the market’s attempt to take out R2 convincingly. Use a 10-point stop on this short trade at 4318.25 while looking for S1 or 4266.75 as a potential profit target.
-
In the economic calendar today Philly Mfg shows the diffusion index returning to positive territory for August after two consecutive months of negative readings showing that this economy isn’t quite recessionary just yet. Weekly unemployment was down 2K from last week as well after revisions to the prior week numbers. We have housing data coming up after the open.
Key levels
Support and resistance for the intraday
Chart
Risk Disclosure: Futures, forex, currencies and stock/options trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing ones’ financial security or lifestyle. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Past Performance Disclosure: Past performance results have many inherent limitations. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown; in fact, there are frequently sharp differences between actively monitored performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by anyone using any trader’s newsletter service. There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of actual or simulated performance results and all which can adversely affect trading results. Although TradeGuidance never presents hypothetical or simulated trade results, all trades presented can be in a simulated using back-testing to demonstrate similar results.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to recover, holds above 1.0100
EUR/USD has staged a rebound after having declined toward 1.0100 in the American session on Thursday but failed to gather momentum. The US Dollar Index clings to strong daily gains above 107.00 after hawkish Fed commentary provided a boost to the dollar.
GBP/USD trades deep in negative territory near 1.2000
GBP/USD extended its daily slide and declined toward 1.2000 during the American trading hours on Thursday. With San Francisco Fed President Daly's hawkish comments helping the dollar outperform its rivals, the pair looks to close the second straight day in the red.
Gold falls below $1,760 as dollar rally continues
After rising above $1,770 amid falling US Treasury bond yields in the early American session, gold reversed its direction and dropped below $1,760. The unabated dollar strength on Thursday seems to be causing XAU/USD to continue to stretch lower.
Why XTZ traders need to be glued to the screen for next 48 hours
Tezos price will likely take a key turn lower today after the bullish print on Wednesday. XTZ price is at the mercy of global markets rolling over this morning. Either the technical support handles hold – or break under dollar pressure.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!