US Dollar: Jun '21 USD Up at 90.650.
Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Up at 64.57.
Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Down 21 ticks and trading at 156.27.
Indices: The June'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 108 ticks Higher and trading at 4203.25.
Gold: The June'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1775.60. Gold is 18 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Up+ which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher. Europe is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the German Dax exchange which is Lower at this time.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Advance GDP q/q is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Advance GDP Price Index q/q is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Pending Home Sales m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as it was FOMC Day and we always maintain a Neutral bias on that day. The Dow closed Lower by 165 points and the other indices closed Lower as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday given that it was FOMC Day we maintained a Neutral or Mixed bias. The Fed didn't hike rates as we suggested yesterday. They know all too well that the economy isn't out of the woods yet. As I write President Bide will be preparing for his speech tonight at 8 PM EST. He will discuss his latest Infrastructure bill that he hopes will pass the Senate (it has already passed the House). This bill will include job creation as well as other components that go above and beyond mere infrastructure. Yesterday even though the Fed didn't hike rates the markets fell anyway probably in preparation of President Biden's speech before a joint session of Congress. That speech was met with a market very receptive to Biden's ideas. Will that remain today? Time will tell...
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
