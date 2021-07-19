Precious metal prices hovered near key levels on Monday amid growing inflationary pressures and a relentless global surge in coronavirus cases.

Many countries in Asia and Europe are struggling to curb the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus and have been forced into taking lockdown measures. The spread of the Delta variant has prompted concerns that the global economic recovery could be derailed.

Elsewhere, the annual rate of U.S Inflation accelerated from 5.0% to 5.4% in June – the highest on record since 2008. While the core annual rate of inflation rose from 3.8% to 4.5%. Many economists now forecast that Inflation in the U.S will climb to between 6% and 9% by year-end.

Looking ahead to this week, the major market-moving event that traders will be closely watching is the European Central Banks monetary policy meeting.

The meeting should shed more light on whether the ECB’s new strategy is just window-dressing or an actual shift towards a more dovish monetary policy stance to achieve what the ECB hasn't achieved for a decade – which is getting inflation back under control.

The EBC meeting takes place one week ahead of the Federal Reserve's July monetary policy meeting, which is also likely to be dominated by the narrative of surging inflation.

Other key macro events include U.S. jobless claims data and U.S. manufacturing PMI data.

