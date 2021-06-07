Gold futures broke the trendline while the stock market is still on the edge. Last week, the ISM Services gauge climbed again in May to the highest level on record. The rush of consumer demand mirrors what the manufacturing sector is experiencing and adds to the story that the economy is rapidly heating up. All 18 services industries reported growth in May, led by retailers, wholesalers, construction firms, and entertainment and recreation providers.
Also similar to the manufacturing sector, services businesses are experiencing higher input costs and a backlog of orders, with the latter climbing to a new record.
The employment measure, meanwhile, slipped more than three points, with ISM noting that the labor pool for the services sector is currently even tighter than it is for manufacturing. ISM also predicts that demand for services could continue to outstrip the sectors capacity for the next four-to-six months, citing pent-up consumer demand as people start re-engaging.
Gold analysis
A few weeks ago we had a look into Gold cycles, Intermarket forecasts, and COT. At that moment gold was flagging. As you know it usually follows this pattern very well. But it doesn’t mean always. The current breakout wasn’t qualified as we didn’t have a downclose candle prior to the breakout candle. Moreover, in 2012 we had a similar situation and it was a false breakout. So, I want to see more price action to figure out what is happening.
In case, this breakout turns to be real, the market will target 2600 in 1 - 3 years. With all that in mind, let's have a closer look into smaller time frames. Last week the price tested the 1856 level. It was previously a strong resistance. So, no surprise price found support there. The 4h MA200 is at 1837. Technically it should be enough to build a base and start a new wave to the upside with targets 1932 and 1960. This pattern is valid till the price holds above 1800. If this level fails, the bears could take control of this market.
Silver forecast
We have a bit different situation in Silver. The flagging formations on the monthly chart failed more compared to Gold. In fact, in 2012 there was a clear depreciation in this market - flagging formation that broke to the downside; tight consolidation followed by the final breakdown. Certainly, it is too early to jump into this market, but in the case, we see a breakup in this market, bulls could target the 38 - 40 range.
Overall a lot depends on the dynamic of key economic indicators. It's worth noting that inflation is growing quite rapidly in China's manufacturing sector, which many economists warn could translate to higher costs for a wide range of goods across the globe. If inflation worries spread on major markets, the precious metals sector will shine and deliver amazing returns for qualified traders.
No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed within this site, support and content. Our forecasts and other content on this website should be used as learning aids. If you decide to invest real money, all trading decisions are your own. The risk of loss in trading commodities can be substantial. You should therefore carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Futures trading is speculative and involves the potential loss of investment. Past results are not necessarily indicative of future results. Trading is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.2150 as US dollar rises with yields
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2150, on the wrong foot starting out a big week. Yellen’s taper hints lift the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. Focus remains on the US CPI and ECB decision due later this week.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.4100 amid US dollar rebound
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.4100 as the US dollar rebounds on Yellen's taper talk. Brexit concerns and UK reopening uncertainty hurts the pound. US President Biden is ready to interfere in the Brexit issue.
Gold sellers flirt with intraday low around $1,880 amid downbeat sentiment
Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to overcome the day’s low of $1,884.58, down 0.26% intraday, heading into Monday’s European session. Gold traders fail to keep Friday’s recovery moves beyond the previous resistance line from early May.
Dogecoin awaits trigger for 30% advance
Dogecoin price shows signs of ending its consolidation as it makes headway. The recent swing high created on June 2 is a palpable sign of the evolving uptrend. DOGE needs to breach past a crucial resistance barrier to signal the start of an impulsive wave higher.
Wall Street Week Ahead: AMC social and traded volume soars but jobs report boosts all
AMC week dominated headlines as the stock took over the airwaves of mainstream and social media. The saga had many layers but boils down to the theme of disenchantment that surfaced in the original GameStop saga.