In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!
After a sweet bounce, gold finally reached a crucial horizontal resistance and started a small correction.
Silver broke the lower line of the wedge and is aiming for an important horizontal support.
Brent oil is in a sideways trend waiting for a breakout to give us a proper direction.
The DAX is inside a correction pattern, getting closer to another strong buy signal.
The Dow Jones is already done with waiting and has started aiming higher.
The GBPUSD is on its way to test the long-term up trendline.
The GBPAUD tested the neckline of a bog head and shoulders pattern and created a shooting star which is a rather bearish sign.
The EURRUB is aiming lower after the price escaped from a flag and broke the neckline of the inverted head and shoulders pattern.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1900 as dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1900, retreating further from two-week highs of 1.1927 amid resurgent haven demand for the US dollar whilst the Treasury yields recover. Concerns about vaccines in Europe outweigh the Fed's dovish message.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.37 on dollar strength, Brexit and covid concerns
GBP/USD is trying to hold onto 1.37, trading near the March lows. The US dollar is rebounding the from dovish Fed-induced blow. Concerns about Britain's vaccine supplies and Brexit-related issues are weighing on sentiment.
Rejection at 50-DMA recalls XAU/USD sellers, $1730 eyed
Gold looks to retest $1730 support after retreating from five-week highs. Technical indicators still back the case for the upside. 50-DMA at $1760 is the level to beat for XAU/USD bulls.
Cardano’s Alonzo update might catalyze ADA price for 78% upswing
IOHK revealed Alonzo, the next protocol update for the Cardano blockchain. The upgrade will build on top of the recent releases like Mary, Allegra and so on to bring smart contract capabilities. ADA price falters but holds up as buyers eye a 78% bull run to record levels.
Bank to the Future: Interest rates return to market center stage
Interest rates have been this year's focus for currency valuation. American Treasury yields have climbed sharply fueling the dollar's rise. The Federal Reserve has two discrete rate policies, a repressive bond program for ...