In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!

After a sweet bounce, gold finally reached a crucial horizontal resistance and started a small correction.

Silver broke the lower line of the wedge and is aiming for an important horizontal support.

Brent oil is in a sideways trend waiting for a breakout to give us a proper direction.

The DAX is inside a correction pattern, getting closer to another strong buy signal.

The Dow Jones is already done with waiting and has started aiming higher.

The GBPUSD is on its way to test the long-term up trendline.

The GBPAUD tested the neckline of a bog head and shoulders pattern and created a shooting star which is a rather bearish sign.

The EURRUB is aiming lower after the price escaped from a flag and broke the neckline of the inverted head and shoulders pattern.