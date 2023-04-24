There is no denying that the current macroeconomic backdrop is fuelling a “perfect storm” Commodities positioning the entire sector on track for its biggest year since 2008.
With terms like “Crisis”, “Credit Crunch” and “Recession” now dominating the headlines – traders have turned their attention to whether the U.S Federal Reserve will pause its interest rate hike cycle or continue to press ahead with another interest rate increase next week.
Right now, there is no doubt that the Fed is caught between a rock and a hard place. If the Fed continues hiking interest rates, then they inevitably risk breaking more things in the financial system – just like we have recently seen with collapse of several prominent banks in the United States and Europe.
However if the Fed pauses their rate hiking campaign – then that will ultimately lead to a resurgence of inflation, which will hurt households, industries and entire economies around the world –potentially sparking a bigger crisis ahead.
While it's no surprise that, Gold is one of the most popular safe havens, especially in times of crisis.
There's another less talked about precious metal which is quietly outperforming Gold this year.
That precious metal is Platinum.
Since the beginning of April, Platinum prices are up almost 15% – bringing its quarterly gain to just under 24%. That’s Platinum’s biggest quarterly increase since the first quarter of 2008.
According to the World Platinum Investment Council, Platinum is one of the most undervalued metals on earth right now and presents significant upside potential compared to its peers.
If Gold prices are going to $2,500 an ounce this year – like many of the world's leading Wall Street institutions forecast – then Platinum prices are heading in one direction.
And that's higher, a lot higher!
Elsewhere one of the best kept secrets in the Commodities sector is Agriculture.
Unlike other Commodities, the world cannot function or survive without Agriculture. Regardless of whether the overall economy is in a recession or booming, people still have to eat – making Agriculture both recession-proof and crisis-proof. These unique features have positioned Agriculture as one of the hottest asset classes of 2023.
Unprecedented demand for safety, diversification and high returns during this period of economic uncertainty – has sent Orange Juice, Coffee and Cocoa prices surging to their highest level on record. Meanwhile, Sugar prices have quadrupled this year and are setting new record highs almost every month. Last week, Sugar prices soared to their highest since 2011 – tallying up an impressive gain of over 150% from the 2020 lows.
The World Bank predicts, Agricultural Commodities could still surge another 240% from current levels and remain elevated well into 2026.
We're just over a quarter way into 2023 and it has already been a massive year Commodities – but this could just be the beginning of the markets best year ever since the Global Financial Crisis in 2008.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs further to the 1.1050 area as DXY hits one-week lows Premium
EUR/USD rose further during the American session to the 1.1050 area, amid a weaker US Dollar. The pair is headed toward the highest close in a year, ahead of this week's high-tier data releases and before the Fed and ECB meetings in May.
GBP/USD eyes 1.2500 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD printed one-week highs above 1.2480 on American hours, boosted by US Dollar weakness. The Greenback lost ground amid a rebound in equity prices on Wall Street and on the back of lower US yields. The pair is looking a the relevant 1.2500 area.
Gold: Bulls side-lined ahead of US GDP figures Premium
Spot Gold consolidates at around $1,986 a troy ounce, barely up for the day. Financial markets started the week with a cautious stance, although with the safe-haven US Dollar still out of investors' radar amid recession-related concerns.
Ripple price underpinned as bulls target jump back above $0.50 as short-term target
Ripple (XRP) price has bulls gearing up on Monday to outweigh the bears in the current price action.
Debt ceiling update: X marks the spot
In mid-January, we published a report on the outlook for the U.S. federal government's borrowing limit, also known as the debt ceiling. Since then, the U.S. economy has evolved tumultuously.