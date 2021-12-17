Precious prices rallied on Friday to position themselves firmly on track for their best week since mid-November after the Federal Reserve decided to withdraw its pandemic-era stimulus.
On Wednesday, the U.S central bank announced plans to wrap up its stimulus program much faster than originally anticipated and also updated its economic projections to show three interest rate hikes by the end of 2022.
Elsewhere, Britain became the first G7 economy to hike interest rates since the onset of the pandemic on Thursday. The Bank of England raised interest rates from 0.1% to 0.25% in its first increase in more than three years, stating that the risks of inflation hitting 6% required pre-emptive action.
Regardless of whatever actions central banks take to combat inflationary pressures, traders are already convinced that policymakers are way behind the curve when it comes to controlling inflation. This ultimate means, precious metal prices should remain well supported ahead.
In my opinion, any pullbacks across the precious metals complex in the short term should be viewed as buying opportunities because once this market gets going, it will really move!
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
