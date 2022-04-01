Precious metal prices closed the first quarter of 2022 with the best gains on record since 2020 – when prices across the complex scored new record highs.

In total 27 Commodities ranging from the metals, energies to soft commodities have tallied up astronomical double to triple digit gains within the first quarter of 2022… And this is just the beginning!

According to Goldman Sachs “we're still only at the first inning of a multi-year, potentially decade-long Commodities Supercycle”.

Looking ahead, traders will be closely monitoring Friday’s Key U.S Employment Report for clues on the precious metal markets next big move. This is not only the most highly anticipated economic report of every month, but it’s also a key measure of economic performance and inflation tracked by the Fed – which always has the potential to move the markets significantly.

There will be a huge focus on Friday’s data, especially as the recent uptick in inflation could force the U.S Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more aggressively if needed.

With inflation running at a 40-year high, finding the right balance between stabilizing prices and supporting the economic recovery is one of the biggest challenges facing the Fed right now.

Friday’s US jobs report will either make the Fed's decision on future rate hikes much easier or much more difficult, which ultimately opens the door to new and exciting opportunities ahead.

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: