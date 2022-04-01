Precious metal prices closed the first quarter of 2022 with the best gains on record since 2020 – when prices across the complex scored new record highs.
In total 27 Commodities ranging from the metals, energies to soft commodities have tallied up astronomical double to triple digit gains within the first quarter of 2022… And this is just the beginning!
According to Goldman Sachs “we're still only at the first inning of a multi-year, potentially decade-long Commodities Supercycle”.
Looking ahead, traders will be closely monitoring Friday’s Key U.S Employment Report for clues on the precious metal markets next big move. This is not only the most highly anticipated economic report of every month, but it’s also a key measure of economic performance and inflation tracked by the Fed – which always has the potential to move the markets significantly.
There will be a huge focus on Friday’s data, especially as the recent uptick in inflation could force the U.S Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more aggressively if needed.
With inflation running at a 40-year high, finding the right balance between stabilizing prices and supporting the economic recovery is one of the biggest challenges facing the Fed right now.
Friday’s US jobs report will either make the Fed's decision on future rate hikes much easier or much more difficult, which ultimately opens the door to new and exciting opportunities ahead.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh daily lows below 1.1050 after US data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades deep in negative territory below 1.1050. The dollar continues to gather strength after the data from the US revealed that labor conditions tightened and business activity continued to expand at a robust pace in March.
GBP/USD tests 1.3100 amid broad dollar strength
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and extended its slide to the 1.3100 area in the American session. The US Dollar Index stays in positive territory on the back of the upbeat March jobs report and Manufacturing PMI data.
Gold falls toward $1,920, remains on track to post weekly losses
Gold continues to edge lower in the American session on Friday and remains on track to end the week in negative territory. A more-than-3% increase seen in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield after the US data weigh on XAU/USD.
This simple setup for Shiba Inu will yield 75% returns
Shiba Inu price set up a bottom reversal pattern on the daily chart, signaling a massive up move. However, the recent downtick in Bitcoin’s price has caused rallying altcoins to take a break.
NIO deliveries rocket higher in March
NIO announced March 2022 deliveries of 9,985 vehicles. This represents a jump of 61% versus February and is nearly 38% higher than February of last year. NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles for the first quarter.