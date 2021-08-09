The most eagerly awaited U.S employment report of this month, if not this year was released on Friday and showed the labor market added 943,000 jobs in July – its best gain in 11 months.
Prior to the data release, senior officials at the Federal Reserve suggested that the central bank could start to taper by September if the July and August jobs report show growth in the 800,000 to 1m range.
More big market moves could be on the horizon this week as traders shift their attention to consumer and producer price inflation data.
Last month, the Consumer Price Index, which is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, jumped from 5% to 5.4% in June – its highest level since 2008. While, core CPI Inflation rose from 3.8% to 4.5%, which is its sharpest increase in three decades.
Elsewhere this week, traders will also be closely watching Federal Reserve speakers for clues on how close the central bank is to announcing plans to taper its massive quantitative easing program. Any new information will likely open the door for fresh volatility ahead.
