In today's live stream, Dale started Prepping Traders for the FED next week, and that he is planning to sell Dollar Strength and Buy Gold under $1600.
EUR/USD holds above 0.9950 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade above 0.9950 as the dollar struggles to gather strength ahead of the weekend. The latest data from the US showed that core PCE inflation rose at a slightly softer pace than expected in September and that Pending Home Sales declined by 10.2%.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.1550 area after US data
GBP/USD has recovered above the 1.1550 area in the second half of the day on Friday as the dollar lost interest on the softer-than-expected Core PCE inflation and disappointing Pending Home Sales data for September. The improving market mood also helps the pair hold its ground.
Gold struggles to gain traction, stays below $1,650
Gold is having a difficult time staging a rebound in the second half of the day and trades deep in negative territory below $1,650. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 1% on the day after the latest US data, forcing XAU/USD to stay under bearish pressure.
This is the biggest pain point for Bitcoin and Ethereum in the current cycle
According to data from crypto options and futures exchange Deribit, on October 28, $2.4 billion worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum options expired. ETH witnessed a massive recovery, and BTC climbed above the $20,000 level.
Intel (INTC) stock jumps more than 5% after impressive earnings beat
Intel (INTC) stock has leaped back up to $27.65 in Friday's premarket after trouncing the Street on third-quarter earnings. Intel produced adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59, which was near twice the $0.33 expected.