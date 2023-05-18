Forex
The latest run of robust US economic data has assuaged recession fears, but with good comes the bad news for those betting against the dollar as 30 bps of easing has been taken out of the rates curve.
In G-10, JPY has worn the brunt, and in Asia EM, CNY is getting creamed well beyond its negative carry and is starting to exert a magnetic attraction across local Asia FX.
The Yuan trade has politics labelled all over it, with spec money pre-trading this weekend G7.
Geopolitics remains top of mind with Asia investors. The most topical issue is "reverse CFIUS," which refers to the expected executive order (potentially around the May 19-21 G7 meeting in Hiroshima) limiting outbound US investment in China. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States vets inbound investment; reverse CFIUS would apply the concept to US investment in strategically sensitive parts of the Chinese economy.
Oil
The fact that Investors continue to cheer that the two most extensive markets overhangs are easing ( Debt Limit and Bank Deposit runs) and oil is not bouncing higher in tandem with broader risk sentiment today continues to suggest supply, not demand, is hurting the bullish thesis with the ubiquitous dark fleets moving Russian and Iraqi oil to destinations around the world and keep inventories topped.
