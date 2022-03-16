US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 98.725.

Energies: Apr '22 Crude is Up at 97.23.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Up 3 ticks and trading at 152.04.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 180 ticks Higher and trading at 4307.00.

Gold: The Apr'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1925.60. Gold is 45 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, all of Asia is trading Higher. All of Europe is trading Higher as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

Core Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Import Prices is out at 8:30 AM. This is Major.

Business Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

NAHB Housing Market Index is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Economic Projections is out at 2 PM EST. Major.

FOMC Statement is out at 2 PM EST. Major.

Federal Funds Rate is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Press Conference starts at 2 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract remains at Mar '22 for the time being. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 03/15/22.

S&P - Mar 2022 - 03/15/22.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't any evidence of Market Correlation Tuesday morning. Everything was pointed Higher except the Bonds. The Dow gained 599 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Given that today is FOMC Day we will maintain a Neutral bias.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation yesterday morning. Remember that a Neutral bias means the markets could in any direction. Yesterday it shot Higher and today we the FOMC Meeting. As is our custom we will maintain a Neutral or Mixed bias. Why? Because the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on this day. So what do we think will happen? We do think the Fed will raise but we don't think they'll make drastic moves so we're thinking 25 basis points or one quarter of 1 percent. Do we think the Fed can pull a surprise? Yes we do. The Fed could defer an interest rate hike until it's next meeting. That would be a pleasant surprise and certainly the Fed could pull it off. Remember at the last meeting we didn't have a war to deal with or global market turmoil; so anything can happen and anything is possible.