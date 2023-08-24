Share:

The performance of the S&P 500 market today does not seem to reflect NVDA's results. Even other major technology stocks are experiencing a decline as investors seem to be looking to reduce their risks leading up to the Jackson Hole Fed meetings, which start today and go through Saturday. The stock market appears to be catching down to the unease that has been felt in other asset classes in anticipation of the Jackson Hole symposium.

While the excitement around NVDA's performance was palpable among investors, it's crucial to acknowledge that the prevailing market sentiment remains closely tied to the Federal Reserve's stance on economic growth and inflation. In this domain, Jay Powell's influence is paramount.

An underlying concern stems from the Jackson Hole symposium: the potential for the Federal Reserve to provide an excess of information, leading the market to interpret and react overly attentively. The broader apprehension revolves around the possibility of the market hanging on every word from the Fed, as this market is inherently focused on the interplay between growth and inflation, and the Fed's decisions play a central role.

The current modest market decline may also be influenced by uncertainty surrounding Federal Reserve policy. Amidst this backdrop, retailer earnings continue to hold prominence, with Consumer Discretionary stocks notably lagging in performance within the S&P 500. This week's disappointments, exemplified by DKS and Macy's, are now accompanied by similarly unfavourable market reactions to the latest earnings reports from WOOF, DLTR, and BURL. These companies have seen notable drops of 9% or more in their stock prices during the day's trading.

Aside from earnings outcomes, additional mid-month and mid-week data releases contribute to the market landscape. In today's update on weekly jobless claims, the number of individuals seeking unemployment aid has decreased compared to the previous week. This trend indicates a degree of stability in the labour market. Moreover, July's figures for durable goods orders, excluding transportation-related items, exceeded expectations by registering a growth of 0.5%, surpassing the consensus projection of +0.2%. This outcome is heartening for the overall economy but not so much for stocks as it supports the stronger-for-longer economic outlook. In this inflection, no Fed cuts are anticipated on the near horizon.

One of my pet peeves is making sense out of scary survey data.

Survey data do not provide a perfect read on growth, and they are particularly error-prone when business sentiment is euphoric or depressed.

Fear of higher for longer interest rates, higher oil prices stoking inflation flames, and China's economic swoon song have made up the majority of media headlines when the Purchasing Managers were ticking off the survey boxes.

Not only is there a media influence on the data, but it has a strong bias due to the proliferation of social media.

However, with everyone leaning the same way(i.e. strong US economy) when the PMI dives into the plunge tank, especially services ( in the case of Europe), the rates market gets spooked, and broader markets tend to overreact.

Beyond comments from Jackson Hole, look for a fresh University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey Friday morning( EST)