Forex
FX markets are squaring recently minted speculative long dollar positions as traders default to the rates view that the ECB is less likely to complete its hiking cycle this week than the Fed.
There is also a yearning for the yen today as the FX markets expect a Fed one-and-done. That said, we think it best not to get too far ahead of the long yen trade until at least one side of the rate spreads conclusively moves in the yen's favour.
Oil
The oil complex has been caught for much of this year between disappointing China growth momentum, a manufacturing slowdown in the West, and accelerating supply conditions from Russia. While lacking in precise policy detail, the concluding PBOC statement (Jul 24) offers a critical inflection point in China's macro sentiment; however, until the exact details emerge, oil traders are firmly in the proof is in the pudding camp.
While China's demand surpassed expectations in June, evidence is emerging that China has been importing cargoes to build huge stockpiles and provide some optionality in the second half if the global market tightens as forecast. In which case, refineries will likely cut imports and effectively pull Brent prices back into the $70-80 range.
This combination has likely taken some wind from the oil market's sails.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
