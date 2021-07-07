Today's market risk is focused on the EU Commission lifting the outlook for Eurozone GDP growth to 4.8% in 2021 from 4.3% - 4.5% in 2022 from 4.4% seen in May. Also, China is considering removing a loophole used by tech firms for IPOs in the United States.

With this in mind, Coach Dale showed the Russell 2000 (IWM) failing to make a new high since March 21 along with the Dow. He is still looking for 1.20 on the 10Y Yield. He is looking for shorts in USDJPY around 111.20 and a 3rd Drive to a Top in USDCHF above 0.9275.

