Today's market risk is focused on the EU Commission lifting the outlook for Eurozone GDP growth to 4.8% in 2021 from 4.3% - 4.5% in 2022 from 4.4% seen in May. Also, China is considering removing a loophole used by tech firms for IPOs in the United States.
With this in mind, Coach Dale showed the Russell 2000 (IWM) failing to make a new high since March 21 along with the Dow. He is still looking for 1.20 on the 10Y Yield. He is looking for shorts in USDJPY around 111.20 and a 3rd Drive to a Top in USDCHF above 0.9275.
You can watch today’s live stream in the video link below and ask any questions.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 as dollar bulls defy falling US yields
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.18, the lowest since Apil, as the dollar defies falling Treasury yields and unimpressive US data to surge forward. Investors await the FOMC Meeting Minutes due later on.
GBP/USD slips under 1.38 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading below 1.38, closer to the lows, as the greenback gains ground across the board. Concerns about Britain's planned reopening on July 19 persist as covid cases rise.
XAU/USD eyes key $1815 resistance ahead of Fed minutes
Gold looks to retest Tuesday’s high at $1815 amid falling Treasury yields. June FOMC meeting’s minutes eyed for more clues on the policy outlook.
XRP price to retest $1 despite SEC vs Ripple case and massive escrow outflows
XRP price is consolidating as it builds momentum for a 64% advance to $1. The defendants seem to have the upper hand as Ripple subpoenas a former SEC member for deposition.
FOMC Minutes June Preview: A view of the Jackson Hole agenda
The minutes of April FOMC meeting were the opening move in the Fed’s long gambit to introduce higher interest rates without creating an economically destabilizing plunge in bond prices and a concomitant surge in yields.