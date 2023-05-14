Share:

Markets

US equities traded lower again on Friday as investors contemplated the unknowns around known tail risks, the US rates curve and the potential for a global recession. But despite a towering wall of worry, the S&P 500 was down less than 0.5% last week, clinging to the 4100 handles, and is still up ~7% YTD.

Impressive resilience given all of the challenges thrown at the market as concerns about the debt ceiling, rates, banking stress, the long-term inflation outlook and China's deflationary funk have recessionary fears boiling over again as the laundry list of worries builds.

Earnings and the economy have, so far, held up relatively well, preventing another significant leg down. Indeed, if the forward-looking move last year priced in a mild downturn, there hasn't been much on the ground yet to convince the market to think otherwise. All the while, the Fed pause and pullback in yields have eased the valuation stress on the big tech names, which has carried the market, perhaps that is masking some underlying economic weakness reflected in the smaller stocks.

But the significant downdraft may still come after folks fully digest a disastrous University of Michigan Survey that could make investors sensitive to the potential for an unexpected "black swan "moment.

Not only did US consumer sentiment plummet, but in an even more decidedly unwelcome development reminiscent of that fateful print in June 2022, as current inflation expectations at the five-year point were marked higher at 3.2 % from 3 % in April, context is everything.

Recall that the lofty print in the U Mich long-term inflation expectation 11 months ago tipped the scales in favour of the Fed's first 75 basis point hike.

Folks, this is not good news at all.

In addition, market participants will have much to contend with this week – including potential headlines from Congress as the clock ticks down on the debt ceiling and negotiations intensify, which will keep traders bouncing off the ceiling.

Recall that the Congressional Budget Office reinforced Treasury Secretary Yellen's assertion that the US Treasury could risk missing a payment as soon as the first weeks of June.

This year's showdown is already negatively impacting consumer sentiment, as evidenced by last week's drop in the University of Michigan data. Thus far, however, the financial market impact has been mainly confined to the Treasury bill curve, as June maturities are now the cheapest tenor after a sharp repricing last Tuesday.

Risk assets will likely take more notice if no signs of progress emerge from Congressional negotiations this week. Given recent banking sector stresses amidst the fastest tightening of monetary policy in decades, something is bound to snap again sooner than later if lawmakers continue to tap dance around the debt ceiling.

What if the market perception of default risk rises?

In most traders' view, very little is priced directly into equities. Systematic strategies have raised equity exposure significantly, and if vol rises, they will be forced to cut. Short-term vol could rise as the "x-date" gets closer, primarily as the positive boost from the earnings season winds down and the market again focuses on macro concerns. However, for discretionary investors, the debt ceiling is among the laundry list of worries they are already focused on, and their positioning is near a one-year low.

The fact is it's challenging to quantify geopolitical and political risks. But to provide some context, using S&P 500 trajectory around domestic political and geopolitical risks and events historically has been sharp (-6% to -8%) but short-lived selloffs (3 weeks down, 3 weeks to recover)

The risks from a failure to increase the debt limit are often framed regarding the potential for default. In reality, that risk is shallow. The Treasury will have the revenues to make debt payments. It will prioritize those if needed. The immediate risk is that other government payments must be stopped to ensure continuing interest payments. Even though any period of diverted payments would likely be short, the hit to growth could still be severe, given that payments that support GDP need to be stopped.

Although we think the debt ceiling standoff is likely to be resolved, and while last week's data suggested price pressures are easing, which is typically a boon for equities and risk assets. However, in two-step forward and one-step back fashion, expectations matter, infact, they matter a lot, especially when we are headed in the wrong direction, both in terms of inflation and overall sentiment again, as the University of Michigan Consumer Survey suggested.

Forex

At the start of last week, FX traders selling Euro's on peak ECB hawkishness received a welcome bullish US dollar boost as the Greenback's current appreciation is starting to reflect the currency's unique role in the global economy and financial system rather than a view among investors that the US economy is better placed to weather a global recession.

Beyond the traditional "safe haven" role of US Treasuries, the Dollar has several features which help explain its behaviour during economic downturns and periods of extreme market volatility.

The more severe the financial shock, the stronger the US dollar should get.

The Dollar denominates US equity and bond markets, the world's largest and most important capital markets. Because of the large size of US markets, international investors tend to hold many more US assets than domestic investors hold international assets. This imbalance can have implications for currency markets. For instance, many non-US investors own US equities on an FX-hedged basis. When equity market cap declines, they are left with large hedges, bringing the notional value down and generating USD buying.

Because the US market is so large, these flows tend to dominate any USD-selling flows by US investors. Research from the BIS suggests this was one factor behind the Dollar's appreciation during the Global Financial Crisis. Some of the issues in money markets—especially wide cross-currency basis—reflect similar underlying imbalances.

Hence if the SPX falters significantly, we could see the US Dollar trade more assertively in this environment.

The Dollar denominates most global commodity trade, most cross-border lending to emerging markets, and an outsized share of global trade volumes. In an economic downturn: (i) commodity prices fall, resulting in lower USD revenues for producers; (ii) trade volumes fall, resulting in lower USD revenues for other exporters; and (iii) cross-border lending dries up, resulting in lower USD assets for borrowers and typically creates dollar shortages. Hence the international community goes “dialling for dollars.”

Oil

Oil prices continue to point - unrelentingly - to a global recession. We've now had multiple OPEC+ production cuts, yet oil prices have resumed their freefall after a brief spike following each cut as the laundry list of demand hits increases by the week.

With the engine of the world factory, China slowing down, compounded by souring consumer sentiment that suggests we are heading into a joyless US summer holiday driving season, demand is simply not living up to the market’s lofty expectations.

And as the rise of the EV is moving the needle, the adaptation will need to be watched closely by the oil market. Peak oil demand could arrive sooner than the forecasting community currently anticipates.