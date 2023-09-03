Share:

Markets

Equity markets had a successful week as they ushered in a new month with gains. The primary catalyst for these widespread waves of optimism was the release of data indicating softer labour markets, providing additional reasons for the Federal Reserve to maintain its current monetary stance.

An uptick in the tech and energy sectors contributed to the S&P 500's 2.5% weekly ascent, although consumer staples and utilities experienced minor setbacks within the index.

The standout data point of the week was undoubtedly the August nonfarm payrolls report, which further underscored the growing signs of deceleration in economic momentum. These findings added weight to the arguments favouring a pause by the Federal Reserve later this month. It's important to clarify that the labour market remains fundamentally healthy.

While the jobless rate did tick up to 3.8%, the highest since February 2022, just before the Fed began its tightening measures, this increase is not due to a decline in employment. Instead, it reflects a situation where job growth struggles to keep pace with the expanding labour force. In essence, labour demand is waning, as indicated by earlier JOLTS data this week, while labour supply is rising, signalling that the market is gradually moving toward equilibrium and the Goldilocks soft landing zone.

Specific data points, however, introduced nuances into the Federal Reserve's decision-making process. Notably, the July PCE report revealed year-over-year price increases for headline, core, and supercore measures. Additionally, the three-month rate in the super core measure saw a slight uptick.

What's particularly striking is the ongoing resilience of consumers, which continues to be a driving force behind the economy, as evidenced by the uptick in personal spending. Interestingly, even though broader GDP growth for the second quarter was revised downward to 2.1% annualized from 2.4%, spending for the same period was revised upward. So, while this underlying persistence in consumer activity may not dissuade the Fed from its upcoming pause, it reinforces the argument for interest rates to remain elevated for an extended period.

Oil

Friday's surge in oil prices was driven by multiple factors, including reports indicating a sustained decline in oil exports from Saudi Arabia. In August, Saudi Arabia's oil exports dropped for the fifth consecutive month to a meagre 5.6 million barrels per day (bpd), marking their lowest export rate since early 2021.

Speculation is now growing that Riyadh may extend these supply restrictions into October, further constraining global oil supply and prompting reductions in oil inventories.

Estimates from the International Energy Agency reveal that commercial oil inventories in Europe, North America, and Japan experienced a substantial decline of over 14 million barrels at the beginning of August. This sharp downturn results from a combination of remarkably resilient global demand and substantial production cuts enforced by the OPEC+ alliance, contributing to the current bullish dynamic in oil markets.

Forex

The US dollar is back on the front foot again.

The risks in the currency markets appear to be leaning towards a more prolonged period of Dollar strength than many might currently anticipate. This trend is particularly notable against some major 'Challenger' currencies, including the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Chinese Yuan (CNY).

In this landscape, the Euro stands out as a pivotal focal point for foreign exchange markets as we approach the end of the year. If the Eurozone's economic growth appears less robust than our current projections, and if concerns surrounding China's economic performance continue to linger, it could pave the way for a more pronounced upswing in the value of the US Dollar.