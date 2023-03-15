Share:

US stocks traded definitively lower Wednesday as markets continue to assess bank stocks, particularly the outsized macroeconomic impact that a deposit run on small banks would have on the US economy. At the same time, digesting a possible Credit Suisse death spiral after investors shouted FIRE in a crowded theatre upon reading media reports that the embattled Suisse mainstay thought their balance sheet was so bad they asked SNB and Finma for a public statement of support.

Of course, it is fair to say this was not a fire drill after the ECB reportedly contacted the lender. But without saying, markets, let alone the Swiss and European economies, can not afford to let Credit Suisse fail as the reputational damage from depositor losses would be as catastrophic as the Lehman debacle, if not worse, given Switzerland's storied history as a " "safe-haven" bastion for wealth.

Compounding matters was the dash for dollars overnight on nascent signs of increased pressure in the US funding market as fears of a global banking meltdown crescendo. So risk managers, likely getting instructed from top-down orders, sent explicit instructions to their respective trading rooms to hover up as many US dollars as feasible to shore up cash buffers.

But as you can see by the swath of cross-asset carnage, from oil to credit markets, left in its wake, the US dollar wrecking ball can be relentless when it starts swinging from all corners of the Capital Markets. Nothing is safe when the greenback moves into a "take-no-prisoner mode," especially when triggering an extreme dash for cash.

Small and medium-sized banks play an outsized role in the US economy. Banks with less than $250bn in assets account for roughly 50% of US commercial and industrial lending, 60% of residential real estate lending, 80% of commercial real estate lending, and 45% of consumer lending.

Competition for bank deposits is likely irreversible, leading to an upward trend in the bank-based cost of financing which adds an extra layer of tightening hitting the real economy. In any case, this will directly impact bank lending conditions amplifying the growth drag already underway.

Lending standards had already tightened amid recession and housing bubble fears, so I think it is safe to assume they will tighten further in response to the recent small bank stress, amplifying risk to the broader economy.

Unfortunately, Pandora's Box has been opened.