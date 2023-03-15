US stocks traded definitively lower Wednesday as markets continue to assess bank stocks, particularly the outsized macroeconomic impact that a deposit run on small banks would have on the US economy. At the same time, digesting a possible Credit Suisse death spiral after investors shouted FIRE in a crowded theatre upon reading media reports that the embattled Suisse mainstay thought their balance sheet was so bad they asked SNB and Finma for a public statement of support.
Of course, it is fair to say this was not a fire drill after the ECB reportedly contacted the lender. But without saying, markets, let alone the Swiss and European economies, can not afford to let Credit Suisse fail as the reputational damage from depositor losses would be as catastrophic as the Lehman debacle, if not worse, given Switzerland's storied history as a " "safe-haven" bastion for wealth.
Compounding matters was the dash for dollars overnight on nascent signs of increased pressure in the US funding market as fears of a global banking meltdown crescendo. So risk managers, likely getting instructed from top-down orders, sent explicit instructions to their respective trading rooms to hover up as many US dollars as feasible to shore up cash buffers.
But as you can see by the swath of cross-asset carnage, from oil to credit markets, left in its wake, the US dollar wrecking ball can be relentless when it starts swinging from all corners of the Capital Markets. Nothing is safe when the greenback moves into a "take-no-prisoner mode," especially when triggering an extreme dash for cash.
Small and medium-sized banks play an outsized role in the US economy. Banks with less than $250bn in assets account for roughly 50% of US commercial and industrial lending, 60% of residential real estate lending, 80% of commercial real estate lending, and 45% of consumer lending.
Competition for bank deposits is likely irreversible, leading to an upward trend in the bank-based cost of financing which adds an extra layer of tightening hitting the real economy. In any case, this will directly impact bank lending conditions amplifying the growth drag already underway.
Lending standards had already tightened amid recession and housing bubble fears, so I think it is safe to assume they will tighten further in response to the recent small bank stress, amplifying risk to the broader economy.
Unfortunately, Pandora's Box has been opened.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims losses after panic and rises toward 1.0600, ECB meeting looms Premium
EUR/USD dropped sharply on Wednesday, even after bouncing from monthly lows, toward 1.0600, helped by a recovery in Wall Street. US stocks finished lower but far from the lows. As the banking crisis expands to Europe, the ECB will have its monetary policy meeting on Thursday.
AUD/USD remains vulnerable amid risk aversion, awaiting the Australian jobs report Premium
AUD/USD dropped on Wednesday, affected by risk aversion that led to a stronger US Dollar across the board. The decline found support above March lows and the pair rose back above 0.6600. Banking concerns are driving markets. In addition, Australia will release the February employment report.
Gold: Fears boost the bright metal amid banking crisis spreading into Europe Premium
Demand for safety pushed XAU/USD higher on Wednesday, with the pair hitting $1,937.32, its highest in over a month. The market mood took a turn for the worse as the banking crisis arrived on European shores.
Bitcoin is not spooked by banking chaos
Bitcoin was approaching $26.5K on Tuesday but almost nullified the rise by the end of the day. On Wednesday, we still see a tug-of-war near $25.0K.
Global equity markets plummet; Major support in focus
It has been quite a day across global stock markets. As banking stocks gave up earlier upside, European equity indices tumbled on Wednesday, with the FTSE 100 dropping nearly 4.0% and Germany’s DAX falling 3.3%.